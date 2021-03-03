OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Board of Health fined a Limestone restaurant $500 for violating COVID-19 state food service regulations — including the owner and staff failing to wear facial masks after being advised to do so.
Administrative judge David Porter told the board that multiple people were not wearing masks at the Cow Palace in Limestone when a sanitarian entered on Dec. 10.
Porter said the owner, David Feely, had been offered a $500 stipulation for a prior mask violation on Sept. 17, and a Sept. 12 violation for a 300-person pig roast that violated state COVID-19 protocols.
The judge also said the owner’s child had been in the restaurant while he was supposed to be quarantined because he had been exposed to someone diagnosed with COVID-19.
During an administrative hearing, the owner said he and the cook had an exemption to wearing a facial covering. Porter said there are no exemptions for food service employees.
Porter also noted Feely said at the hearing he wanted to put a sign at the front door that said enter at your own risk to notify customers that employees would not be following COVID protocols.
The judge recommended changing the $500 stipulation to a $500 fine and a $10 a day charge for every day it remains unpaid after March 31. Board of Health members were unanimous in their decision to make the stipulation a fine.
In another enforcement action, the board fined an Olean landlord $1,000 for failing to correct lead paint violations at 694 Garden Ave., Olean, where one of three children had “seriously elevated levels of lead” in their blood. The apartment had been the target of a Sept. 9 Board of Health order.
The owner, John Sinsabaugh of Dugan Road, has not replied to the health department or provided a lead abatement plan, Porter told the board members.
Porter also noted that the $10 a day charge continues to accumulate by not submitting a lead abatement plan.
The judge recommended placarding the house if a lead abatement work plan was not submitted and approved by March 31. “The fines are being ignored,” he said. “It is a serious situation.”
Placarding the apartment would force residents to find another place to live.
County Legislator Kelly Andreano of Olean said it was “very disturbing” the health issue had not been remedied. The neglect is impacting the health of young children, she added.
Potter said the house owned by Sinasaugh was a duplex and the apartment at 692 Garden Ave. was also subject to a Board of Health order to remediate lead in that apartment in November 2018 after a child tested high for lead in their blood lead levels. That deadline was extended many times. The owner and occupant booth took training for safe lead removal, but the project remains unfinished. A new tenant now lives there despite a directive that the apartment remain vacant until the lead paint issue was remediated, Porter said.
The $250 fine the Board of Health levied in November 2019 remains in effect, as does the $10 per day charge for each day it remains unpaid, Porter said.
The judge said the health department’s last contact with Sinasbaugh was Dec. 6, 2019, despite several attempts to reach him by mail and by telephone.
County Attorney Ashley Milliman told the board the county may be limited to a $3,000 judgement against Sinsabaugh because that is the limit for Small Claims Court.
In another matter, the board agreed to send a letter to Gov. Andrew Cuomo seeking to delay the March 31 closing of the Gowanda State Prison.
Board member Sondra Fox of Olean and David Smith of Gowanda teamed up to try to urge the Board of Health to ask for the delay the closing of the prison and 500 corrections officers and other prison employees and transfer and release of prisoners.
Smith, who is the Gowanda mayor, said the news right before Christmas that the prison would be closed was “devastating for the community.” He said the state used a budget gimmick to seek to close the prison over 90 days instead of a year which allows for development of a reuse plan for the site.
The village has tried to use the Freedom of Information Law to show the state had not intended to close the prison, which Smith said is retaliation for state elected officials calling for the removal of the governor’s emergency COVID-19 powers.
“This is horrendous,” Smith said, noting the new of the closing of the prison and just recently the Siemens Energy plant in Olean represented the loss of 1,000 jobs.
The county attorney said the county is limited in its standing to sue the state over the closing of the prison, which is located in Erie County, but employs many Cattaraugus County residents.
Since the corrections officers are governed by a collective bargaining agreement, Milliman said the prison inmates are the ones most impacted by the closure, especially in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.
The board agreed that Smith, Fox and Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins should draft a letter to the governor seeking a delay in the closure and prepare a plan for the reuse of the facility, calling it a public health issue.
