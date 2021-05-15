LIMESTONE — What started out as a pavilion for picnics eight years ago for members of the Limestone American Legion has evolved into a beautiful new building for the organization.
At 11 a.m. on Memorial Day, members of the Limestone Legion will host services as well as a grand opening for the new building at 941 N. Main St. and all are invited to attend.
Jim Cochran, vice commander of the Legion, said the May 31 event will include the laying of a wreath at the building’s flagpole by the Marine Corps League, Bob Swanson Detachment, honor guard. This will be followed by the bar opening at noon and a $12 chicken barbecue at 1 p.m. until the food is gone. Entertainment will be provided by DJ Smitty from 1 to 5 p.m., followed by Rockmoninov from 6 to 10 p.m. Raffles for patriotic wreaths and 50/50s will also be held, and all proceeds benefit the Legion.
While building a new covered patio at the back entrance to the building Friday, Cochran and Ron Pawliske, Sons of the American Legion Commander, talked about the building’s construction project that took place in a piecemeal fashion over the years. The materials were purchased with money from fundraisers as well as grants from foundations such as the former Eulalia Dempsey Charitable Trust. Dempsey had been a Limestone school teacher and the trust had been administered by Pat and Christine Geary of Bradford, Pa.
In addition, businesses such as Close’s Lumber have helped with the costs of materials.
As the Legion grew with membership, they kept adding to the new building with materials they were able to purchase from fundraisers, Cochran recalled. They also bought items such as a walk-in cooler from the former St. Bernard School in Bradford to save on expenses.
Cochran noted that they couldn’t control some prices, including the cost of lumber for the patio which has “gone out of sight.”
“The only thing we’re saving on is the labor, because we don’t get paid,” Cochran said with a smile. He explained that he and Pawliske, a retired contractor, have volunteered their time and labor to construct the building over the years.
The completed building contains a kitchen, a bar and wide open area with tables and pool tables, handicap-accessible restrooms and a back room that is used for meetings and dining.
The new outside patio will also allow for dining.
Pawliske said the Legion currently is raising funds through the sale of food from the kitchen, which is run by volunteers.
Betty Diehl, who manages the Legion’s bar, said the kitchen is open on weekdays for evening meals. She said the daily meals are listed on the Limestone Legion’s Facebook page.
“Most weeks we try to serve Monday through Friday and we have different specials,” Diehl said of the available food. This includes pasta on Mondays; tacos on Tuesdays; pizza on Wednesdays; wings and fryer food on Thursdays; and cook’s choice on Fridays.
The Legion is open beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and at noon Friday and Saturday.
For more information on the organization or to join, stop by the facility, visit the Limestone Legion on Facebook or call (716)301-8001.