Limestone eagles

Mating season in late December in Western New York? For American bald eagles, yes. In this photo taken by Dan Jordan of Olean last week, the female eagle had just landed on the platform and noticed a duck the male had placed on top for her. She started communicating with him, at times animatedly so, as can be seen in the photo. The Limestone nesting pair of bald eagles’ nest is inside of Allegany State Park and has been active for the last three years since Dan discovered it.

 Dan Jordan

Trending Food Videos