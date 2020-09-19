LIMESTONE — Since the beginning of the pandemic lockdown in March, volunteers at the Limestone American Legion found an outlet for their creative energies by finishing the inside of the organization’s new annex building.
The work, which has been done by the Legion’s Vice Commander Jim Cochran and Commander Ron Pawliske, as well as his children and other volunteers, is nearly completed. The organization is anticipating a grand opening of the facility at 941 N. Main St. before Veterans Day on Nov. 11.
The Legion has members not only from Limestone, but also from communities that include the Allegany, Olean and Bradford, Pa. areas. New members are welcome.
“This will be our main legion building,” Cochran said during a break in work Friday. The building, constructed several years ago, has had interior work done by volunteers in a piecemeal fashion over the years and has new bathrooms and a back room. Cochran, Pawliske and others began working on additional interior construction projects in earnest in March as they had time for the endeavor.
“It really was a blessing,” Cochran said of his work on the building. “I would have been bored” if it wasn’t available to do.
Cochran said over the past six months, he and the other volunteers tore out the old bar and built a new one, and installed a new electrical system, lights and security cameras. They are currently installing the kitchen.
Cochran said that as with other non-essential entities in the state, the old Legion building near the annex was shut down to its members and the public until July. He said the Legion is now COVID-compliant as it has set limits of occupancy and requires members and visitors to wear masks. He said the opening of the annex is contingent on receiving a license from the New York State Liquor Authority, which they expect to receive soon.
Pawliske said he has also volunteered a number of hours each week to ensure the building is completed in the near future.
When asked how many hours a week he has volunteered on average, Pawliske replied, “Oh. about 40 to 50.”
Cochran said the Legion has been maintaining its operations not only through volunteer help and donations, but also through funding provided from the Eulalia Dempsey Charitable Trust through trustees Pat and Christine Geary of Bradford, Pa. Cochran said Dempsey, now deceased, had been a teacher in Limestone, and for that matter, was his history teacher. He said the money from the trust fund helped the Legion with expenses involved with the annex.
Cochran said those interested in becoming a member may visit the Legion from 2 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and beginning at noon until closing Friday and Saturday.
On a related note, Cochran said the Legion will conduct a chicken barbecue drive-through fundraiser beginning at noon today until gone. The dinners are $12 each and include chicken, beans, macaroni salad and a roll.
Donations may be sent to the Limestone American Legion annex building fund, 941 N. Main St., Limestone, NY 14753.
