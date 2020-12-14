BOLIVAR — Maybe you can see it from space, but it’s easier to turn onto county Route 5C from Route 417 between Little Genesee and Bolivar to see the Stone family Christmas lights up close.
A bright spot in this season of COVID-19 restrictions is the nearly 2 acres of decorative lights Char and Fred Stone have put up to turn their property into a Christmas wonderland. The nice part is that you can see the lights from the comfort of your car, and observers are advised not to get out of their cars because of the bumper-to-bumper traffic on the dark and narrow country road.
The display is not new. The Stones have been hanging up lights and putting up displays since 2003. It has just gotten bigger every year. There are now hundreds of displays and uncountable strands of lights.
The Stones don’t really know how many.
There is something new and different every year, Char Stone said, noting that the couple spends the days and weeks after Christmas picking up discounted lights and holiday decorations to add to their display. They travel to Lowes and Home Depots from Buffalo to Harrisburg, Pa., where they go to visit relatives.
“We drive all over from Hamburg and Niagara Falls to Harrisburg and West Virginia looking for bargains,” she said. “It used to be that we could get electrical cords and lights at discount prices, but now cords don’t go on sale and we use a lot of electrical cords.”
Neither the cost of the lights and displays nor the increased charges on their electric bill deter the Stones. Donations from those viewing the lights help defray the costs of new exhibits. While their electrical bill surges to $700 to $800, they don’t mind.
“We have a donation basket and Fred collects pop cans throughout the year and that helps with the costs. We just enjoy doing it,” Stone said.
They are also replacing many of the lights with LED bulbs and Stone says that has dramatically cut down on the electric bill.
Each year, the Stones start working on the light display in September. Char lays out the pattern, trying to group like displays together, such as the Blow Molds, inflatables, and characters. Fred is the electrician and runs all the cords to the displays and watches the breakers. The display opens after Thanksgiving, (this year a little sooner than later) and the light display is turned off the night of Dec. 31. Taking down the display starts the next day.
The Stones do have some help from friends and family. This year they received help from Ben and Brenda Villa, who helped make signs.
Char invites volunteers to help with putting up the lights and taking them down and storing them.
Throughout the years, Char said there have been very few cases of vandalism or complaints about the bright spot in the country darkness.
“Some Scrooges get a little irritated at the traffic and try to fly down the road, but our neighbors have learned that when the display is on, they just have to go closer to town (Bolivar) to get around it,” she said.
This year, New York State Police are patrolling the area to keep the traffic flowing safely.
Those viewing the display are asked to stay in their vehicles — no walking around the site allowed.
As for the vandalism, early on they found someone had stolen one of the plastic molds and thrown it into a bonfire.
“It really takes the wind out of your sails when something like that happens,” Char said. “For the most part we don’t have a lot of vandalism. I think people have really gotten to like the display over the years.”
Char Stone is well-known to local kids and teens. She is involved in youth sports, including baseball, softball and football. She works at Classic Enterprises in Coudersport, Pa. Fred is disabled with an injured back, and often has to take a break while down on his knees wiring the light display.
As in the past, the display starts with the whimsey of Christmas with groupings of dogs, animals, trains, balloons, inflatables and Rudolph — and ends with the “reason for the season,” a nativity display and a Bible verse.
Char said that the molded plastic nativity display was missing its baby Jesus for a few years after it was destroyed. It took several years for them to find a baby Jesus that wasn’t part of a cradle, but their diligence paid off and Jesus is back in the creche.
This year, two majestic blue candles announce the beginning of the display.
The Stones have also incorporated a couple of new events to enhance the experience.
“Someone suggested that we have a scavenger hunt for the kids, so I’ve come up with some clues and the parents can pick up work sheets at a special box on site and the family can try to find the answers to the clues,” Char said. “It just makes it a little more fun for the kids.”
The parents get a sheet with the correct answers and the kids get a small prize such as candy or a small item for completing the hunt. The scavenger hunt takes place every night and is changed from week to week to keep people coming back.
The Stones are also welcoming Santa Claus to their display. Kids can get a stuffed animal, talk to Santa, or have their photos taken with that Jolly Old Elf from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Those who visit the display can tune their car radios to 88.1 for children’s Christmas carols. And new this year is an adult station with more contemporary tunes at 104.7 on the dial.
The big question they always get is, Char said, “Why do they do it?”
She responds, “We just like Christmas lights. We always have and over the years we just got more and more of them. It is wonderful to see all the people enjoying the lights and this year it is more important than ever.”
Char and Fred Stone invite children of all ages to come and see their display evenings from 6 to 8 p.m., saying, “Come enjoy them. Hopefully, it will brighten your days.”