Lighthouse Church to host homecoming service Sunday

 Kellen M. Quigley/Olean Times Herald

OLEAN — The Lighthouse Church of God of Prophecy will be hosting a homecoming service this Sunday to honor several local families who have been important to the church’s ministry.

The service will be held at 11 a.m. at the church, 919 King St. Bishop Marion Richey will honor the figures who helped substantiate the ministry in the Olean and Allegany area.

