Lighthouse Church to host homecoming service Sunday

OLEAN — The Lighthouse Church of God of Prophecy will be hosting a homecoming service this Sunday to honor several local families who have been important to the church’s ministry.
The service will be held at 11 a.m. at the church, 919 King St. Bishop Marion Richey will honor the figures who helped substantiate the ministry in the Olean and Allegany area.
“We don’t want to forget those who have gone before us, who have been pillars of our church since we started in 1973,” Richey said. “Some of those who joined the church stayed with the church until the Lord called them on.”
Mothers of many of the area’s African American families — including Irene Clemons, Gladys Gayton, Elaine Wright, Bernice Galmer, Cora Peterson and Barba Williams — were the backbone of the church for many years of service.
“They still have a strong family presence in the community of Olean, their children and grandchildren and things like that,” the bishop said.
Richey said they were very faithful and encouraging to their families, strong in their faith and taught their children to respect God and their community as well.
“We want to honor them as well as the family members, and I think by honoring them and letting them know their work and labor of love in the Kingdom of God, we’ll be honoring the different families who will be coming in,” Richey said.
Although many family members of the honorees live in the area, Richey said some will be coming to the service from across the state, including Buffalo.
The service will include a candlelight presentation in memory of the members to let the families know the congregation loves their mothers and grandmothers, the bishop said, and they still have a special place in the church.
“Because we’re standing on their shoulders as well and they’ll never be forgotten,” Richey added.
Richey said the church wanted to bring the families together at a time that would be good for many of them. With summer over and the snow not expected to fly for a few more weeks, this weekend seemed like the perfect time.
“We want this to be a great time for those who can to come together and help us celebrate this wonderful occasion,” the bishop said.
All are welcome to attend, not only members of the church and their families. After the service, attendees are welcome to the church basement for more fellowship with refreshments.
Richey said the Bible tells them to give honor unto whom honor is due, and even though the honorees have passed on, the church can still honor them as people who have been special.
“They will not be forgotten,” the bishop added. “They have been engraved in the church, and their names are still being honored for their services.”