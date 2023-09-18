WELLSVILLE — After a lifetime of collecting antiques, Don Baldwin is auctioning some of his prized possessions.
The live auction will get started with a preview at 9 a.m. Saturday at 3352 Smith Hollow Road.
The farm is easily recognizable because of the large red barn decorated with signs from the past. Signs are just some of the items the 78-year-old Baldwin has collected over his lifetime.
From his easy chair, Baldwin says that one of his passions is axes. He has more than 300, with some dating from the early 1800s.
“A lot of them were made in Rochester by the E. Barton company, which made all kinds of hand tools," he said. "There are traditional broad axes as well as goosewing axes used to shave logs, and Black Ravens in the collection. Some are even hand-forged by blacksmiths, and some are signed."
When asked why he’s collected so many axes, Baldwin characteristically answers shortly, “I just like the look of them. They are beautiful.”
He likes them so much that they are featured on a quilted wall hanging on display over his bed. The quilt also features photos of the many engines housed in the red barn.
Engines are another of Baldwin’s passions. Over 50 are part of the auction. There are three-cylinder and single-cylinder models. Some were produced in Olean by Clark Brothers while others were produced in Wellsville by McEwen Brothers.
Baldwin said he decided to auction the items in his collection because of health reasons and added that he didn’t want to leave the dispersal of his collection to his daughters.
“I think they are very happy about that,” he said, noting that they have been getting ready for the auction for about a month.
He warns potential buyers that if they see something they might like, they should start bidding and not wait. “These things go quickly,” he said.
The auction also includes more than 30 vintage advertising signs, numerous railroad items, steam whistles, oilers, engine parts, equipment and a lot more.
Baldwin’s collection has often been seen by the public when he held events on the farm that were open to the public.
He has been a longtime member of the Thelma Rogers Genealogical and Historical Society and served in many capacities. He is also the owner of the Wellsville Hardware Store on Route 417 near Northern Lights. The store, in addition to nuts and bolts that may be found in any hardware store, also has many items such as oil lamps and local cheese. The walls are also decorated with antique tools.
The schedule for the auction begins at 8 a.m. with a preview. At 9 a.m. the Uncatalogued Discoveries Auction begins with live onsite bidding only.
At 10 a.m. the 300 lot Catalogued Auction begins with live and online bidding.
At 2 p.m. the Uncatalogued Hit and Miss auction with engines, parts and accessories is live with onsite bidding only.
Call United Auctions for a catalog at (716) 307-3405. The auction is by United Auctions with Gregory K. Carter as auctioneer and RG Mason Auctions.