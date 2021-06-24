OLEAN — Both city pools will reopen this summer, but a shortage of lifeguards means hours will be cut.
The main pool at War Veterans Park and the wading pool at Franchot Park are set to reopen, Mayor Bill Aiello announced Wednesday, with no additional COVID-19 restrictions. However, few lifeguards have applied and been hired to staff the facilities.
“Unfortunately, the schedule will have reduced hours as it has been difficult to hire the number of lifeguards necessary to man the pools at the regularly scheduled hours,” Aiello said. “Kris Shewairy, Olean’s Youth and Recreation Coordinator has worked diligently to recruit lifeguards, including significant advertising, offering incentives for certification and increased pay; despite these efforts the lifeguard positions remain unfilled.
“We will have to look on the bright side,” the mayor said, “the pools will be open and on those hot summer days they will help to provide relief from the heat.”
As a result, a list of hours has been released for the first week of operation. The wading pool at Franchot Park will open Saturday, the mayor said, with hours in most afternoons.
• Saturday: Noon-2:30 p.m., 3-5:30 p.m.
• Sunday: Noon-2:30 p.m., 3-5:30 p.m.
• Monday: Noon-2:30 p.m., 3-5 p.m.
• Tuesday: Pool closed
• Wednesday: Noon-2:30 p.m., 3-5:30 p.m.
• July 1: Noon-2:30 p.m., 3-5:30 p.m.
• July 2: Noon-2:30 p.m., 3-5:30 p.m.
An updated pool schedule for the remainder of July will be posted next week, the mayor said, and will include some limited operations at the War Vets Park pool.
Updates will be posted online at www.cityofolean.org, www.facebook.com/oleanyouthrec and www.twitter.com/oleanyouthrec.
Shewairy previously told the Times Herald that it takes three lifeguards to staff the wading pool, and four for the main pool — three for the pool itself, plus one for the small wading pool at the site.
That is in addition to the front desk worker at the William O. Smith Recreation Center to take payments for pool usage, as well as a cleaner after every day’s swimming.
The city has historically tried to have 12 lifeguards on staff for the summer to cover weekends and vacations, but less than half that tally have been secured.
Shortages are not unheard of — the city typically closes the wading pool in mid-August when college-bound lifeguards go back to school, transitioning the remaining staff to War Vets Park — but several pools in the region have reported a chronic shortage this year.
The Franchot wading pool was open in 2020 with a cap of 50 children at a time, as well as additional staff for cleaning and counting visitors.
The War Vets Park pool was closed in 2017 for overhaul, including filling in the deep end as diving activities required the deep section of the L-shaped pool to be closed for each dive. Open in 2018 and 2019, it was closed in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions on social distancing.