OLEAN — The Olean Public Library is partnering with Race Unity Circle of Olean to offer book club discussions in September and October.
The first meeting will discuss “On Juneteenth” by Annette Gordon Reed at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the library. The second meeting will discuss “White Too Long” by Robert P. Jones at 7 p.m. Oct. 12 at the library. The October 12 meeting will be moderated by special guest Rev. Dr. Bruce Levine of the Olean First Presbyterian Church.
Multiple copies of the books are available in the library system for patrons to check out. An online Zoom attendance option is available by sending an email to outreach@oleanlibrary.org. Both meetings are free and open to the public.
For more information, contact the library’s outreach department at 372-0200 ext. 2025.