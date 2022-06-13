OLEAN — Music and cheers rang out Sunday as the Cattaraugus County Pride Coalition celebrated Pride Month — and participants celebrated themselves and their community — during Pride 2022 in War Veterans Park.
A highlight of the fourth annual CCPC Pride event was a drag show featuring Veronyca’s Showgirls and Haus of Black in the park pavilion, which was standing room only as performers such as Justin Tyme, Dahlia, Kiley, Katrina and Tom Foolery wowed the crowd.
TracyLynn Huselstein, president of CCPC, said she was pleased by Sunday’s turnout. “This is definitely the biggest crowd that we’ve had. There’s been at least 500 people coming and going throughout the day.”
Huselstein believes the turnout is indicative of people feeling more comfortable in public with their LGBTQ identities, while also receiving more support than in the past from family members, friends and who Huselstein referred to as allies in the community.
Even so, Pride month is being celebrated against a backdrop in which some Republican-controlled state legislatures have moved to restrict what can be discussed about sexual orientation and gender identity in schools, banned transgender girls from competing in girls’ sports and gender-affirming care for children.
“It’s important that we have a voice,” Huselstein said the Pride event. “People need a place to go where they feel accepted and they have support. That’s what has been behind the Coalition and the Pride events — (organizers) saw this need and they said, ‘Let’s go.’”
Huselstein said support and acceptance from family and the community at large are important factors in the metal health of LGBTQ people, even mitigating the potential for suicide.
Benjamin Berry, a modern hoop dancer, circus artist, instructor and performer based in Buffalo also entertained the crowd in the pavilion.Several organizations and institutions, from the Olean Public Library, the Unitarian Universalism Congregation, League of Women Voters and the Campaign for New York Health to the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, Building Resilient Communities and Hillside, which provides support to youth, adults and families in need, had information tables set up in the park. Volunteers for Max Della Pia, the Democratic candidate for the 23rd Congressional District, had a table set up while Big Bossmans BBQ Catering was serving food.
The Coalition also thanked Ried’s Food Barn for donating funds to buy snacks for the event and Jim’s Park and Shop for donating bottles of water.
Sunday’s Pride celebration also included the Big Gay Brunch at Four Mile Brewery.