Two organizations dedicated to LGBTQ+ women have endorsed Tracy Mitrano in her campaign to represent New York’s 23rd Congressional District.
Mitrano, a Democrat challenging incumbent Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, announced the endorsements on the anniversary of the first Pride Parade, which commemorates the New York City Police raid on a gay bar that sparked the gay civil rights movement.
“I am proud to have been endorsed by both the LGBTQ Victory Fund and LPAC,” Mitrano said Sunday. “Although celebrated annually, we live Pride each and every day by working towards a more just and equitable world for everyone.”
Stephanie Sandberg, LPAC executive director, said Mitrano, an openly LGBTQ woman, is running on a platform “focused on protecting and expanding access to affordable healthcare, addressing the student debt crisis, and securing the health of the district’s lakes and rivers for future generations.”
Also Sunday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that New York veterans who were denied honorable discharges due to their LGBTQ identity can begin submitting applications under The Restoration of Honor Act.
This will allow veterans who were denied an honorable discharge because of their sexual orientation or gender identity to have their New York state veterans’ benefits restored.
The governor also announced an action by the New York State Department of Financial Services to further protect LGBTQ New Yorkers from discrimination in healthcare as, he said, the federal government continues to remove or erode these protections.
“As we look back on this year’s Pride Month and celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first Pride march in New York City, we must reaffirm our commitment to the LGBTQ rights movement and stand together as one with the LGBTQ community and our veterans,” Cuomo said.
“Restoring state benefits to LGBTQ veterans who were denied honorable discharge simply for being who they are is the right thing to do and an appropriate way to show our appreciation for their service to this country.”
Cuomo said New York leads the way “on equality and justice, and as communities across this nation are rallying for urgent reforms we must continue to build on our progress including by repealing the discriminatory ‘walking while trans’ statute that invariably hurts transgender people of color.”
Throughout the weekend, in celebration of Pride in New York and the 50th anniversary of the first Pride march in New York City, landmarks across the state are illuminated in honor of Pride Month and the LGBTQ community.
These include One World Trade Center, Pershing Square Viaduct, Kosciuszko Bridge, Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, Mid-Hudson Bridge, Whiteface Lake Placid Olympic Center, SUNY Central Administration Building, State Education Building, Alfred E. Smith Building, Niagara Falls and State Fair Main Gate and Exposition Center.