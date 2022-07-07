WELLSVILLE — The Wellsville School District Board of Education heard a request Wednesday to initiate a new, official school club for LGBTQ students and their allies.
Seventh-grade English teacher Elissa Burke brought the matter to the board. For the last two years Burke and middle school teacher Alesia Boussa have been addressing the needs of students who identify as LGBTQ in an informal, club-like setting.
“I’m here tonight to speak just a bit about our school’s GSA (Gay Straight Alliance) group, which is co-advised by myself and Alesia Boussa,” Burke said. “For the past year, Mrs. Boussa and I have had the privilege of working alongside the students who participate in the GSA, and it has been just an honor to work with these young adults and to have the opportunity to witness their bravery, camaraderie and individuality as it is given a safe space to grow and develop.”
She explained that GSA, formerly known under the name of Gay Straight Alliance, is student-led with adults supporting their ideas and leadership. Students run their own meetings, set their own agendas, decide which issues they want to learn about and tackle and make all important decisions.
Explaining the need for the organization in the Wellsville secondary school, Burke said that 15 to 20 students have routinely attended the meetings for the last two years.
“It’s common knowledge that the majority of young people spend many of their waking hours at school, surrounded by teachers, administrators and peers who often have different views and opinions than they do,” she said. “For LGBTQ youth in particular, school can be a tricky place to explore who they are and how they identify, especially if they face harassment, discrimination or a lack of resources.”
Citing a recent review of LGBT-focused school policies and practices, Burke said researchers note that organizations like GSA improve school climate and academic outcomes for LGBTQ youth. Several studies document reduced homophobic victimization of LGBTQ students in schools with GSAs. And that LGBTQ youth who participate in GSAs report that the clubs are a source of community, a gateway to LGBTQ-friendly resources and a marker of safety.
“GSAs exist for students to have a safe place to be themselves and to have an organized way to reduce homophobia and transphobia in their schools,” she said.
She pointed out that, statistically, 45% of LGBTQ youth have seriously considered suicide in the past year.
“However,” she added, “one accepting adult decreases the chance of suicide by 40% for LGBTQ young people. That’s the statistic that is important here. By offering a GSA and providing a space of acceptance and safety, we are having a positive impact on the social and the emotional well-being of these kids.”
Burke’s request included a stipend for the club’s advisors and, if possible, a budget.
Several clubs currently exist in the school district, from art to robotics to ski and trap shooting, with advisors receiving stipends ranging upwards from $1,000.
Superintendent Dave Foster said that Burke’s request was informational for the board, giving members the opportunity to ask questions. He further said that the GSA has reached the eligibility requirements to become an official school club regarding monthly meetings and the number of students in attendance.
“This is just like any of the other clubs we have on campus,” he said.
Foster will submit a memorandum of understanding to the teacher’s union to determine the stipend to be received by the club’s advisor and will report back to the board in August. There is no budget for the club and that will be a matter of fundraising for the club, he said.
REORGANIZATION
Also Wednesday, the board reorganized, with business executive Emily Peavey administering the oath of office to re-elected board members Steven Pettenati and Rex Olson as well as to Foster.
Al Mosher was re-elected by unanimous vote as board president — he has served as president for several terms and is a longtime member of the board of education. For much of his last term he was on medical leave and returned to his seat in the spring after undergoing a liver transplant.
Keith Loins, after being asked, was elected vice president.
Megan Burdick was appointed district clerk of the board, to serve through July 2023. The board appointed Harris Beach, PLLC to serve as attorneys for the 2022-23 school year at a rate of $289 per hour. The board also approved Webster Szanyi LLP as an attorney for the school district at a rate of $270 per hour and Richardson and Pullen PC was appointed to serve as attorneys for the district at a rate of $175 per hour.
Community Bank of Wellsville was designated the official depository for the district and the Olean Times Herald is the official newspaper, in which all legal notices will be posted.
Dr. Mohamad-Zahi Kassas was appointed the school physician, Jeanne Harris was appointed tax collector with an annual stipend of $2,850, Community Bank is the assistant tax collector and Katie Faulkner was appointed treasurer.
Peavey was appointed the district’s COVID-19 safety coordinator at an annual stipend not to exceed $8,500 and assistant principal Jason Mank along with Peavey were appointed as the Title IX coordinators for the year.
The board will meet the first Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. in the elementary school multipurpose room, unless otherwise specified. The August meeting will take place at 6 p.m.