Letter to Santa makes Violet’s Christmas wish come true

Violet Marrietta (seated) got her Christmas wish last week when she was surprised with a piano. Her letter to Santa was read by Pastor Ken Doyle (back, left), who gifted her his piano that was no longer being played. Also pictured are Violet’s brother, Ivan, and their parents, Dennis and Crystal Marrietta.

SALAMANCA — Every year at Christmastime, children all over the country write a letter to Santa in hopes that he will bring them the gifts on their wish list. They ask for many items ranging from toys and games to bikes and the latest technology gadgets. Few ask for something simple, but Violet Marrietta did.

Violet and her second-grade classmates at Prospect Elementary School each wrote a letter to Santa and their teacher, Jennifer Smith, submitted them for publication in the Cattaraugus County Community Source. In her letter, Violet asked for only a piano.

