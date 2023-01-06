SALAMANCA — Every year at Christmastime, children all over the country write a letter to Santa in hopes that he will bring them the gifts on their wish list. They ask for many items ranging from toys and games to bikes and the latest technology gadgets. Few ask for something simple, but Violet Marrietta did.
Violet and her second-grade classmates at Prospect Elementary School each wrote a letter to Santa and their teacher, Jennifer Smith, submitted them for publication in the Cattaraugus County Community Source. In her letter, Violet asked for only a piano.
Santa got Violet’s message all the way from the North Pole. Because the jolly old elf has so many requests to fill, he works through others in many ways. Maybe he led Pastor Ken Doyle to read the Community Source that day when the Santa letters were published.
Doyle said he was struck by Violet’s letter, in particular, and wanted to meet her.
“She wrote a neat little letter. I looked at all the other ones and most of the young people wanted iPhones or some other kind of electronic thing, but this little girl said she would really like to have a piano,” he said. “I had one that I was thinking about giving away to someone and I thought, ‘This is perfect.’”
Doyle, who is retired from the Center Street Baptist Church in Little Valley and currently helps Pastor Eric Hice at the Center Street Baptist Church in Salamanca, said the piano was an old upright that came from northern Rochester when he was pastoring in Henrietta. He’s had it for more than 25 years but said it’s a good one. Although it was always tuned regularly, he said it has been sitting for a while and will definitely need tuning again.
“It’s just been sitting in my living room since my wife passed away five years ago,” he said. “She taught several kids how to play the piano on it. My oldest daughter went to the Eastman School of Music at the University of Rochester and, of course, she played on it and also gave several students lessons. It got used for home church, too.”
Violet, 8, lives in Salamanca with her parents, Dennis and Crystal Marrietta, and her 9-year-old brother, Ivan. Her father said they knew nothing about their daughter’s letter to Santa until her teacher told them it was going to be in the Community Source.
The connection between Doyle and Violet’s father was made through her teacher. Marrietta said he was thrilled to hear about the piano and definitely wanted it for his daughter.
“Violet has wanted a piano for a long time. Before this, she had inexpensive, electronic keyboards but they would always break and she would get upset saying, ‘I want a piano,’” he said. “She has a tablet but it’s not the same because it’s a screen and not real keys. At first, she wanted a big keyboard so she could feel the keys, but she really wanted a piano. We were trying to save up to get her another electronic keyboard for her birthday in February.”
According to Violet’s father, she likes to play the keyboards at the Highland Avenue Park Playground. She’s self-taught and has never received any piano lessons, but most likely will in the future.
The Marrietta family was thrilled to hear the news that Violet was to actually get a piano, but they kept it a secret until the day it was delivered so it would be a big surprise.
Due to extreme weather conditions of the recent winter storm, the delivery of the piano was delayed until Dec. 29. After Violet’s father and a couple of friends loaded it into a trailer, Pastor Doyle delivered it right to her door.
When the pastor flung open the doors to the trailer and Violet saw the piano, she was stunned. The big smile that came across her face said it all — Santa read her letter and made it happen.