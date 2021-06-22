Fewer than 100 registered voters in Cattaraugus County participated in early primary voting for nine days prior to today’s primary.
According to Cattaraugus County Democratic Election Commissioner Kevin Burleson, the Jamestown Community College site in Olean had 68 voters and the Board of Elections site in Little Valley had 24 voters for a total of 92 votes.
Polls are open today from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. in 11 election districts including five towns — Ashford, Dayton, East Otto, Freedom and Portville.
The town primaries are all Republican. There are both Democratic and Republican primaries in Olean Ward 4 to succeed Alderman Steven Barnard, who did not seek re-election.
The town primaries are:
Ashford
Republicans Shawn M. Lafferty and Keith R. Butcher, the incumbent, are vying for a two-year vacancy as highway superintendent.
Dayton
In Dayton, Supervisor Angie M. Mardino-Miller and Mark A. Smith are vying for the Republican nomination for a two-year term as supervisor.
Town Clerk Ruth V. Bennett is being challenged in a Republican primary for a two-year term by Jacqueline M. MacDonald.
Three candidates are running for two councilman seats for four-year terms in the Republican primary. They are incumbent Christine M. Rupp, David J. Kohler and Donald L. Bartlett Jr.
Highway Superintendent Thomas J. Chupa is being challenged in the Republican primary by former highway superintendent Brian J. Taber.
East Otto
Highway Superintendent Thomas M. Benz is being challenged in a Republican primary by Michael D. Grey for a four-year term as highway superintendent.
Farmersville
There are four candidates in the Republican primary for two councilmen seats with four-year terms on the Farmersville Town Board. They are: incumbent Pamela J. Tilton, Douglas M. Thompson, Dale E. Scurr and James P. Karaszewski.
Freedom
Two Freedom town councilmen — one candidate on one side of the local wind turbine controversy and one on the other side — are running in the Republican primary for town supervisor to succeed Randy Lester, who did not seek re-election. It is for a four-year term.
Councilman Dustin Bliss, who is in favor of the Alle-Catt Wind Farm project has turbine leases on his property, while Councilman Geoffrey Milks is also on the Conservative line.
Also in Freedom, Highway Superintendent James B. Haggerty is being challenged in a Republican primary by Russell G. Rhoads for the four-year post.
Little Valley
There are three candidates in the Republican primary for two seats for a four-year term on the Little Valley Town Board. The candidates are incumbent Holly R. Urbanski, Timothy J. Zimbardi and Jerry A. Titus II.
Portville
Highway Superintendent Todd J. Shaw is being challenged by Ryan W. Hatch in a Republican primary for a four-year term as highway superintendent.