LITTLE VALLEY — Sheriff Timothy Whitcomb, of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office, announced Monday that an investigation into a previous animal complaint has led to multiple charges for a Leon man.
Larry L. Smith, 73, of 12929 Kent Switch Road, Leon, was being investigated by the sheriff’s office because a prior complaint had been made against him.
According to Whitcomb, “it was found that Larry Smith had deplorable conditions on his farm with extremely unsanitary conditions with no access to food or water for the pigs and cows. There were also 16 cows and 1 pig carcass that were not properly disposed of by law.”
Smith surrendered 26 cows and 14 pigs after the investigation was complete. The animals were taken to a foster farm facility in Erie County.
Smith was charged with 40 counts of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals and failure to provide proper sustenance, a class A misdemeanor, and 17 counts of improper disposal of dead animals, a violation.
Smith was released with an appearance ticket for Leon Town Court at a later date.