LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers agreed unanimously Wednesday to provide $150,000 for site testing and studies at a potential Franklinville/Farmersville site for new $500 million Great Lakes Cheese Co. plant.
The Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency has received a joint application for tax breaks for the plant, which would employ more than 400 people and is expected to take steps at a special meeting today to verify the site will meet the needs of Great Lakes Cheese.
The company had initially selected a 200-acre site in the Allegany town of Belvidere as the new site for the 480,000 square-foot cheese manufacturing facility to replace its Cuba cheese plant.
The Belvidere site was rejected by the company after it found the time it would take for utilities to be extended to the site and to resolve eminent domain litigation to be unacceptable.
The Cattaraugus County IDA was then asked to become involved after a large site was proposed off Route 16 in the towns of Franklinville and Farmersville.
County Legislature Majority Leader Michael Brisky, R-Franklinville, called it “a great opportunity for all of Cattaraugus County.” The $150,000 grant will be used by the IDA “to recruit the large manufacturing company.”
The new plant planned by Great Lakes Cheese will be more than double the size of the Cuba plant, where there is not enough room to expand.
The company has said it is very eager to retain the 230 employees at the Cuba plant and plans to add more than 200 new jobs once the plant is up and running.
Alternate sites in Allegany County are still in the running, but company officials are showing interest in the Route 16 site in Cattaraugus County.
The resolution stated “the County is desirous of retaining the many employees currently employed at the existing manufacturing facility as well as expanding employment within Cattaraugus County, and the County desires the manufacturing facility to remain local and support our local dairy farms, along with the services required to operate those farms, which are so important to our agricultural economy.”
The $150,000 came from an account set aside for economic development.
County legislators also established a Coronavirus Fiscal Recovery Fund where the grants from the American Rescue Plan will be held. The county is in line for $14.7 million in federal coronavirus aid. The first installment of $7.3 million should be received soon.
Legislators also contracted with Bonadio Group, Syracuse, as a consultant to advise how funds may be spent for on spending the American Rescue Plan aid. In addition, a new position was created in the county administrator’s office to oversee the funding of projects.
The law states funds can be used for replacing lost public sector revenue, support public health expenditures and address negative economic impacts caused by the public health emergency, provide additional pay for essential workers whose working conditions were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and invest in water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure.
Legislators approved a resolution prioritizing $1.7 million for additional pay for county employees who were essential employees, made personal sacrifices and those who worked beyond the call of duty.
The one-time stipend will equal 3% of the gross wages of employees between April 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021. The amounts will range from $100 to $3,000.
Also approved was a resolution authorizing application by the Department of Economic Development, Planning and Tourism to the U.S. Department of Transportation for a $1 million grant for the Southern Tier Trails Project.
Another resolution authorized a contract with Barton & Loguidice of Tonawanda, to develop an Economic Development Strategic Planning & Feasibility Plan for $74,861.
The legislature also approved a resolution giving the Village of Allegany $66,800 toward the cost of an Americans With Disabilities Act-compliant canoe and kayak launch on property the village owns on South First Street with access to the Allegheny River. The village will provide a $15,200 in-kind contribution.