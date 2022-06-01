LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County could be 10 months away from having a new elevator installed in the County Center here.
There is a single elevator at the three-story County Center, which was recently out of order for more than a week. It was fixed in time for last week’s county legislature meeting, but parts are exceedingly hard to find.
For example, the generator which put the elevator out of commission hadn’t been manufactured since 1980. The County Center opened in 1970 with one elevator plus an adjacent empty elevator shaft.
Last week, a resolution introduced for immediate consideration to hire Wendel WD Architecture, Engineering, Surveying and Landscape Architecture, Buffalo for $86,000 for engineering services for the new elevator was referred to the Public Works Committee.
Wendel officials attended Wednesday to outline plans for the new elevator, which is about 15% designed, thanks to initial work last year. The bidding documents should be ready in two months, with construction taking six to eight months.
The project is expected to cost around $1.2 million.
While there are supply chain issues, the company said the county project is a priority and materials should be available as soon as possible.
The original elevator car will be renovated once the new elevator is in service next year. All of the controls will be retrofitted with modern controls.