LITTLE VALLEY — The Cattaraugus County 4-H organization hosted county lawmakers at the county fairgrounds in Little Valley Wednesday.
In what has become an annual get-together at the county fair, 4-H youth, 4-H staff and county legislators toured the fairgrounds and asked questions of exhibitors.
Dick Rivers, executive director of the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cattaraugus County, said the tour gives legislators an opportunity to see what 4-H members are doing across the county fair.
Carrie Busekist, a 4-H educator, said that most 4-H’ers are not just showing one animal during the fair. “They are all across the fair showing different animals.”
One young exhibitor who had been showing beef cattle for the past six years, said she had four different registered Angus deef cattle for different classes — one a 1,400-pound market class steer.
County Legislator Kip Morrow asked questions of other young 4-H’ers of their cows. “Aren’t you afraid that they are so big?”
Not at all, the girl replied. “We start working with them when they are little.”
Morrow noted that when he was a young 4-H exhibitor of beef cattle he and his friends would lie on top of the steers.
Rivers gave another plug to Saturday’s 4-H Market Class Animal Auction, both at the fairgrounds and online. There are still many exhibitors who are looking for buyers. The online aspect should help boost the per-pound price for the 4-H members who have raised them.
County Legislature Chairman Howard VanRensselaer of Randolph recalled attending the county fair after his family moved to Randolph when he was 13.
“Before that Dad had a farm in West Perrysburg,” VanRensselaer recalled. “I didn’t exhibit anything at the fair.”
VanRensselaer said he always enjoys seeing the 4-H kids exhibiting chickens, cows, pigs, sheep, goats and horses.
“That’s our future,” he said. “If we want to eat.”
Today is Senior Citizens Day at the fair from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $6.
Also today are the Junior Department Beef Show and the Dairy Steer Show starting at 9 a.m. The Rabbit/Cavy Showmanship also starts at 9 a.m. The midway opens at 1 p.m. and the Dog Show starts at 5 p.m.
Tonight’s grandstand entertainment features country star Justin Moore with special guests The Hootz.
Friday will feature the Open Beef Show, All Breed Horse Show and Championship Livestock Showmanship. Grandstand entertainment will feature The Monster Mash Monster Truck Rally. Tickets need to be purchased online in advance. Go to www.cattarauguscofair.com or www.etix.com.
Judging concludes Saturday with the Open Class Colored Breeds Dairy Show at 8 a.m. and All Breeds Horse Show at 10 a.m.
The county fair ends Saturday this year with a second Monster Mash Monster Truck Rally at 1 p.m. and the Big Rig Truck Pull at 6:30 p.m.