Legion, veterans services to host benefits fair Saturday
OLEAN — The Olean American Legion will host a veterans benefits resource fair for veterans on Saturday to learn about benefits offered from the state and federal governments.
Officials with the Cattaraugus County Veterans Service Agency will be on hand to detail benefits and how to receive them from 1-4 p.m. Saturday at the legion hall, 307 E. State St., Olean.
Legion officials reported the number of veterans who are unaware of services available to them for their service is high, including veterans unaware of GI Bill benefits and Veterans Affairs health care. Lesser-known benefits include home loan guarantees, property tax exemptions and burial assistance.