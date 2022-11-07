OLEAN — For the 104th time, the Olean community will honor the end of World War I and the area’s veterans.
Olean American Legion Post 530 has organized its annual Veterans Day observance, set for 11 a.m. Friday. The ceremony will be held rain or shine at Lincoln Park.
The hour marks “The Eleventh Hour of the Eleventh Day of the Eleventh Month,” the time of the armistice between the Entente powers — including the United States — and Germany, the last of the Central Powers to capitulate and end World War I in 1918. The annual observance became a federal holiday in 1938, and In 1954, the day became known as Veterans Day to honor all of those who have served in the military.
Master of ceremonies for the 104th observance is Olean Legion 2nd Vice Commander Conrad Tincher, a Navy veteran. Officers of the day will be Legion Chaplain Mike Muir, a Navy veteran; and Legion Historian John MacRay, an Army veteran.
The Pledge of Allegiance will be led by the Legion-chartered Scouts BSA Troop 621 and Cub Scout Pack 617. The Olean High School Band will play the national anthem.
The Rev. Kim Rossi of St. Stephen’s Episcopal and Bethany Lutheran churches will give the innovation.
Muir and Olean VFW Commander Scott Warner, a Marine Corps veteran, will ring the Heritage Bell 11 times.
The bell, originally the bell in the old Olean City Hall, rang the morning of Nov. 11, 1918 to mark the end of World War I. It was also used to signal air raid drills in Olean during World War II before it was removed due to the poor condition of the bell tower. Threatened with scrapping, the bell was eventually saved from being turned into war materiel and later moved to Lincoln Park and dubbed the Heritage Bell.
Guest speakers include state Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay; state Assemblyman Joe Giglio, R-Gowanda; and Olean Mayor Bill Aiello.
The Olean High School chorus will sing “God Bless America,” and Rossi will offer a benediction. A moment of silence will be observed, followed by Taps. Tincher will close the ceremony, and later place a wreath at the World War II monument near the South Union Street bridge.