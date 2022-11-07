Olean Vets Day 1.jpg

Local Legion Commander Jim Farmer (right) and Veterans of Foreign Wars Commander Steve Calbi use hammers to ring the Heritage Bell during the Veterans Day observance in 2021.

 Olean Times Herald file photo

OLEAN — For the 104th time, the Olean community will honor the end of World War I and the area’s veterans.

Olean American Legion Post 530 has organized its annual Veterans Day observance, set for 11 a.m. Friday. The ceremony will be held rain or shine at Lincoln Park.

