Sen. Andrea Stewart-Cousins

New York Senator Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins.

 New York State Senate photo

ALBANY (TNS) — Senate Democrats are not backing down from their decision to reject Gov. Hochul’s pick to lead the state’s highest court as questions remain about what comes next in the wake of Hector LaSalle’s defeat.

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, D-Yonkers, issued a scathing statement Friday pushing back on critics who believe LaSalle deserves a floor vote by the full chamber despite his nomination to serve as the chief judge of the Court of Appeals being shot down in committee.

