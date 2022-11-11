Over the past 15 years, wounded veterans from all branches of the military have been invited to hunt, fish and find healing at the LEEK Hunting and Mountain Preserve in the rural community of Oswayo in Potter County, Pa.
The preserve, founded by Ed and Katie Fisher, hosts handicapped-accessible camping, hunting, fishing and outdoor activities for wounded service members to help them focus on their abilities and recovery. The preserve, which originally began with just over 100 acres of land, has expanded to include several hundred acres. LEEK partners with other local residents and landowners to open thousands of additional acres annually to accommodate hunting, fishing and outdoor recreation for the wounded warriors who stay on the grounds in lodging free of charge.
Fisher, a retired U.S. Army Colonel, said the preserve was limited to fewer veterans during the pandemic, but is now back to inviting its regular number of wounded warriors to hunt and fish.
“We’re back up to our normal number now that (the pandemic) is over,” Fisher said. “We have six hunts a year so there are probably 75 to 80” veterans from all over the country who attend each year.
“We’re up to about 38,000 acres for our veterans to hunt and fish on,’ Fisher added.
On that vast acreage, veterans hunt for deer, bear, coyote, fox, pheasant and turkey, and try their hand at fishing.
“Next week we have eight (veterans) coming in for the black powder hunt,” Fisher said during an interview in mid-October. “We’ve done pretty well on deer and we’re getting better on spring gobbler. Last year during bear season, two out of our six warriors got bear.”
For veterans with disabilities, four motorized track-chairs and a hydraulic blind will help with the hunt.
Fisher noted that Phase 1 of Dunham Hall, dedicated about six years ago, has been completed. Phase 2 of the building is now under construction. The hall was named in honor of Cpl. Jason Dunham, a native of Scio, N.Y., who was fatally injured in 2004 while serving with 3rd Battalion 7th Marines during the Iraq War. When his unit was attacked, Dunham, 22, deliberately covered an enemy grenade with his helmet to save at least two nearby Marines. When it exploded, Dunham was gravely injured and died eight days later. In addition to the Medal of Honor, the United States Navy also commissioned a ship to carry the name, the USS Jason Dunham. In 2010, the preserve also renamed the “warrior hut” on the grounds as the Cpl. Jason L. Dunham Warrior Barracks.
Fisher said work on projects that include Dunham Hall is reliant on donations and help.
“Donations and volunteers are always welcome,” Fisher said, adding volunteers can be used for everything from serving as guides to butchering game meat. Two work weekends out of the year, during the Memorial Day and Labor Day holidays, are also set up to get the facility ready for upcoming activities.
“We prepare the preserve for the visiting veterans,” he commented. “We’ll take any skill set, we’re all volunteers and nobody is paid out here.”
When asked why he has given so much to keep the preserve running over the years, Fisher provided a simple explanation.
“It helps me as much as it helps them,” he answered.
One veteran who wrote on the LEEK Facebook page summed up his gratitude with the simple comment, “I have been here for deer hunting, had a great time, great people, hope to go again.”
A volunteer with the organization provided these remarks: “Even as I begin my 11th year as a volunteer at LEEK I am once again astounded and (swell) with pride that I am allowed the privilege to add in the healing of these men and women that gave so much to their country.”
Contributions can be made to the preserve by visiting the website leekpreserve.org which has an address for mail-in donations as well as a paypal link.