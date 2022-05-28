ELLICOTTVILLE — With graduation right around the corner, senior students from the Early Childhood Education and Human Service program at Ellicottville’s Career and Technical Education Center attended their last science class of the year on Friday.
Science teacher Cathleen Woods had a lesson set up to teach the class how a battery works. Using relevant skills they will carry throughout their lives, the students evaluated what materials would make the best battery through methods linked to Next Generation Science Standards, which set the expectations for what students should know and be able to do.
“I try to link each class to those standards with specific skill sets while also making it fun and engaging,” Woods said. “The students need to exhibit certain skills including observation, data collection, analyzing data, summarizing data and communication in addition to learning the basic science behind the lesson.”
The skills are transferable in all the classes. Woods said observation, data analysis, problem-solving and critical thinking can all be transferred to anything a student does in their life and any career path they may take.
“I’m a science teacher, so I’m not teaching culinary and I’m not teaching early childhood. I’m teaching a science concept,” she said. “The students may not specifically talk about batteries in early childhood, but what revolves around learning about the battery are those transferable skills. In life, you have to be able to problem-solve, critical think, summarize and communicate your thoughts and/or findings.”
A handout sheet is given to the students to summarize how a potato battery works, and they worked in teams to evaluate the results of the voltage tests. Using a potato, graphite from a pencil, an iron nail, a piece of magnesium and a piece of zinc the chemical activity was measured with a voltage sensor and a program on their laptop computers. They also analyzed the properties of the four different materials to figure out which two would make the best battery.
They were able to figure out what combination produced the steadiest voltage output by
attaching little electrodes into a small potato, then collecting the data to determine what combination produced the highest voltage.
“The potato has acids in it along with salts and ions,” Woods explained. “The acids in the potato start a reaction with the electrodes. Then the acid and salt help transfer the electrons through the circuit.”
After the experiment, the students had to answer several questions referring to their findings. They had to explain what happens to the voltage reading if the cell is hooked up backward, which combination gives the highest voltage and which combination would make the best battery.
Then they had to rank the three metals when paired with the carbon, iron, magnesium and zinc, according to chemical activity from highest to lowest. They were also required to give a detailed explanation of how a potato battery works using the information provided, as well as diagrams.
“I try to pique their curiosity and get them thinking,” Woods said. “I want science to be in the hands of the kids and they love working with the equipment.”
A native of Portville, Woods currently resides in Springville. She’s been on staff at Ellicottville’s CTE Center since 2002.
Woods was nominated as a state finalist for the prestigious 2019 Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching. Ranked third in the state, the New York State Education Department honored her with a plaque recognizing her work with students at the center who had the privilege of receiving hands-on experience and learning to operate the JEOL6010LA Scanning Electron Microscope.
