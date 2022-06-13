PORTVILLE — If you’ve ever wondered how Letchworth Park came about, with its deep canyons and gorgeous waterfalls, or how glaciers are still impacting our area today, you’ll want to be at the Portville Library Thursday night.
From 6:30 to 8 p.m., in The Restless River, Jim Pomeroy will explain why he thinks the Genesee especially deserves to be described as the “restless” river.
“You start in Pennsylvania, near Portageville, all at once you’re in this canyon, with all the waterfalls,” Pomeroy said. “It repeats when it gets to Rochester with its three waterfalls.
“Why should the Genesee River do this twice? It’s an old valley and then it turns into this youthful river,” he continued. “Glaciers picked up rock, sand, dirt that blocked the river near Nunda, driving over a huge, huge three or four mile long bed of sentiment. The river dammed up, overflowed through an area to the north and over the last 12,000 years, it’s carved out the attractions that created Letchworth Park.”
You’ll learn the story of the Genesee during the last Ice Age, 10,000 years ago, a story which has always fascinated geologists. You’ll find out how and where the glaciers affected the Olean area and how it continues.
You’ll hear and see how 50 years ago, the Flood of ’72 that was caused by Hurricane Agnes, the Genesee River destroyed an entire wing of a hospital.
ON JUNE 23, you can Take a Walk on the Wild Side, and see what the Genesee River has done for yourself, when Pomeroy leads an excursion to the south end on the east side of Letchworth, as well as stops along the way between Olean and the park.
“The east side of the Park is the less visited side, the less ‘touristy’ side, the less developed side and therefore the side that is a little wilder,” said Beverly Jones, naturalist. “…Our time in the Park will definitely not be the traditional tourist’s tour of the Park and will include two relatively easy level hikes with some stairs included. Each hike will take about 45 minutes.”
Hikers are reminded to wear proper footwear and bring their own lunch. Water and coolers will be provided and it’s expected that people will carpool. Details will be provided upon registration, which is due June 21.
Take a Walk on the Wild Side is $10 for everyone. The Restless River is free for members, $5 for non-members and free for children 13 and under. To register, e-mail naturalist@pfeiffernaturecenter.org or contact the office at (716) 933-0187.