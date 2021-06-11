Learn about the Language of Flowers at Cuba Library
CUBA — The Language of Flowers will be presented by Chris Keiber, with the Genesee Country Museum, on June 21 at 6:30 p.m. at the Cuba Circulating Library.
Learn about one of the most enchanting customs of the 19th century — communicating through flowers instead of words. From the four-leaf clover to the red rose, each was used to communicate a specific thought or feeling.
Find out what different flowers mean and how to communicate covertly using specimens from your backyard. This program is geared towards an adult audience and does not require pre-registration.
Contact the library with questions at cuba@stls.org or (585) 968-1668.
This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Cuba Library, Inc.