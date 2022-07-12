OLEAN — This year, the Leadership Summit will be held in person.
Set for Aug. 4, the Southern Tier Leadership Summit will be held at the newly renovated Doyle Hall on the campus of St. Bonaventure University and will feature keynote speaker Dr. Jeff Gingerich, new university president at St. Bonaventure. The summit had virtual speakers in both 2020 and 2021.
The full-day summit will feature leadership topics and trends emerging as the workforce continues into the post-pandemic. The conference is hosted by Leadership Allegany and Leadership Cattaraugus.
“This past year has redefined the workplace – our speakers will touch on leadership challenges in this post COVID era – employee well-being; remote work; talent shortages, reskilling, and other issues,” said Meme Yanetsko, Leadership Cattaraugus administrator.
Two additional speakers who are leaders in their respective organizations will share their expertise: Jamestown Community College Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Kirk Young and Orato World Media CEO Pamela Say.
The summit begins at 9 a.m. with registration and networking, morning refreshments and lunch, and ends at 2:30 p.m. The cost is $50 alumni and current cohorts of Leadership Allegany and Leadership Cattaraugus; and $60 for the general public.
To register, please visit shop.oleanny.com. To invoice a group of employees, please call the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce at 716-372-4433 or email leadershipcattaraugus@gmail.com or info@oleanny.com.
“No matter what the years ahead bring, it’s clear that companies and leaders will need to take new approaches to succeed and adapt in uncertain times. By attending the summit, attendees will learn new strategies that will help them become more effective leaders,” Yanetsko said. Since 2014, Leadership Allegany and Leadership Cattaraugus have co-sponsored a summer Leadership Summit to bring together emerging leaders from across the region to learn new strategies that will help them become more effective leaders.