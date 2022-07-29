OLEAN — More than 60 attendees have signed up for this year’s in-person Southern Tier Leadership Summit, to be held at the newly renovated Doyle Hall on the campus of St. Bonaventure University on Thursday.
The full-day summit will feature leadership topics and trends emerging as the workforce continues into the post-pandemic. The conference is hosted by Leadership Allegany and Leadership Cattaraugus.
Dr. Jeff Gingerich, the 22nd president of St. Bonaventure University, is the summit’s keynote speaker. His topic is Leadership in a Post-COVID Era. Drawing on examples both inside and outside of the education sector, Gingerich will discuss some of the lessons learned throughout the pandemic, including possible opportunities that have emerged for new forms of leadership in the 21st century.
A first-generation college student, Gingerich received his doctoral degree in sociology from the University of Pennsylvania. He has served as a faculty member, dean and provost since 2000, most recently as provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at the University of Scranton in Pennsylvania.
Two additional speakers who are leaders in their respective organizations will share their expertise: Dr. Kirk Young, vice president of student affairs at Jamestown Community College, and Pamela Say, chief executive officer of Orato World Media.
Young has held his position at JCC since 2014. He holds a BA in psychology from Utah Valley University, an MS in sociology from Brigham Young University and a Ph.D. in leadership studies from Gonzaga University. He will speak on Innovation: Managing Change in an Unstable Environment.
Say stated, “Over the last few years, people faced an unprecedented moment in history as the COVID-19 pandemic initiated a crisis of global proportions; yet it impacted individual people from every walk of life everywhere in the world. COVID or not, we face peaks and valleys throughout our life and career.
“COVID expedited the pace at which we had to respond,” she continued. “As a result, every one of us faced upheaval — at home, school, work and even at the grocery store. The long-term implications linger.”
Say, an Olean native who will speak on Peaks and Valleys: Traversing Life and Leadership, runs her own consulting company of the same name, which has taken her across the U.S. to deliver consulting packages, training workshops and keynote speeches on leadership, fundraising and communications.
The summit begins at 9 a.m. with registration and networking, morning refreshments and lunch, and ends at 2:30 p.m. The cost is $50 for alumni and current cohorts of Leadership Allegany and Leadership Cattaraugus; and $60 for the general public.
To register, please visit shop.oleanny.com. To invoice a group of employees, please call the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce at 716-372-4433 or email leadershipcattaraugus@gmail.com or info@oleanny.com.