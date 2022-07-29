Summit speakers

OLEAN — More than 60 attendees have signed up for this year’s in-person Southern Tier Leadership Summit, to be held at the newly renovated Doyle Hall on the campus of St. Bonaventure University on Thursday.

The full-day summit will feature leadership topics and trends emerging as the workforce continues into the post-pandemic. The conference is hosted by Leadership Allegany and Leadership Cattaraugus.

