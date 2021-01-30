BELMONT — A change in leadership is taking place at the Allegany County Area Foundation.
President Lori Dzielski is retiring from the board and her position will be filled by longtime member Rodney Bennett at the end of February.
Bennett, of Dalton, is a former Allegany County legislator. He has been a member of ACAF board for several years and has served as chair of its grant committee.
Founded in 1983, the ACAF is a non-profit organization that manages donations and endowments (now $10 million) and devotes the earnings from those funds to efforts that serve the educational, social, cultural and wellness needs of Allegany County residents.
The foundation awards scholarships to individual students and grants to community non-profits.
Dzielski joined the board in 2007 and became president in 2014.
She recalled that she decided to join the board after she and the executive director at the time, Robert Christian, met while she was the branch supervisor at Community Bank in Houghton.
“I knew that the foundation did a lot of great things to help people, mostly scholarships, so I was definitely interested,” Dzielski said. “The longer I was involved the more impressed I was with the different ways the foundation was able to help.”
When asked what most impresses her about the work of the foundation, Dzielski said, “It is hard to pick just one thing. The number of grants and scholarships it provides keeps rising. I think that is a huge accomplishment. Also, our investment portfolio has made record numbers since we moved to Vanguard, as a cost-effective investment manager.
“That means the Foundation can assist more people in Allegany County,” she said.
The foundation also recently teamed up with the Allegany County United Way to assist communities with COVID-19 relief.
“We’ve increased our interaction with other foundations and are always looking for better ways to help the people and organizations of the county,” she said.
Dzielski is leaving her position with the ACAF because she is retiring from Community Bank — she is a branch manager/vice president in Wellsville.
“I am sad to be leaving and excited for the new chapter in my life,” she said. “I will be retiring from the Community Bank at the end of February and leaving the area, joining my husband in Florida. We will be back for visits with so many friends and family still here. Although I will not be here physically, I will continue to support the foundation in any way I can.”
Dzielski said ACAF is lucky to have Bennett stepping in as president.
“He also has many years with the board and will do a great job,” she said. “We are also blessed to have a great executive director, Bruce Campbell, staff and board to back him up.”
Her advice would be to continue to “lean on the support of these wonderful people to get the word out to everyone who will listen to what a great resource we have.”
ACAF manages 37 scholarships with a value of $250,000 and 23 grant programs with a value of $60,000 that have been created through gifts and endowments from individuals, business and organizations.
Dzielski urges people to support ACAF.
“Allegany County Area Foundation, is just that, Allegany County,” she said. “It is local — a local board, local scholarships and local grants. When people donate or leave a legacy with the foundation, it stays local and helps their friends, neighbors and family.”