SALAMANCA — The current Seneca Intermediate School principal will also be overseeing Prospect Elementary School in the new school year.
Nikki Beaver will now assume the position of Principal of Elementary School Instruction, overseeing classes from Pre-Kindergarten through seventh grade, announced Dr. Mark Beehler, district superintendent.
Previous Prospect Elementary principal Gayle Pavone ended her time in the district on July 1 after taking a position in another district.
Earlier in the spring, the Salamanca school leadership team evaluated the district’s current leadership model, Beehler said.
“in an effort to provide consistency between Prospect Elementary and Seneca Intermediate the district will be piloting a modified leadership model,” he said.
Beaver’s role will be to develop a consistency of instructional practices between the two schools.
Working with Beaver will be Erin Barrie, Seneca assistant principal, who will assume the position of Seneca Intermediate Principal, working with grades 4 through 7. Meanwhile, Kim Oakes, assistant principal at Prospect, will assume the position of Prospect Principal, working with Pre-K through grade 3.
An assistant principal will be shared between the two buildings, that individual will be announced shortly, Beehler said.
“We believe this new model will best serve our youngest students and provide the consistency that is necessary,” he added.