OLEAN — Leadership Cattaraugus has extended the application period for the Leadership Cattaraugus Scholarship at the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation through Nov. 10. The scholarship will help support aspiring community leaders enroll in the 2023 Leadership Cattaraugus cohort.

The 2023 Leadership Cattaraugus program will take place from January through October. Applications are now being accepted at www.leadershipcattaraugus.org. Scholarship applicants must also apply for inclusion in the 2023 cohort.

 

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social