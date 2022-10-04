OLEAN — Leadership Cattaraugus has extended the application period for the Leadership Cattaraugus Scholarship at the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation through Nov. 10. The scholarship will help support aspiring community leaders enroll in the 2023 Leadership Cattaraugus cohort.
The 2023 Leadership Cattaraugus program will take place from January through October. Applications are now being accepted at www.leadershipcattaraugus.org. Scholarship applicants must also apply for inclusion in the 2023 cohort.
Applicants must live in and/or work in Cattaraugus County and be employed by a small (fewer than 100 employees) government entity, nonprofit or small business independently owned and operated in Cattaraugus County. Applicants are judged by criteria including, but not limited to, the following:
- The individual is an existing or emerging leader as demonstrated by holding a leadership position in their organization or expects to move into a leadership position within his/her organization in the next six to 12 months.
- Serves as a formal or informal leader in his/her community. Examples include serving as an elected official, leadership in a civic or faith-based activity outside of the workplace, coaching a sport, or coordinating a community activity/fundraising effort.
- Has a vested interest in creating sustainable vibrant Cattaraugus County communities as demonstrated by community volunteerism and other similar activities.
- Engages in or expresses willingness to engage in community service activities (volunteerism, community campaigns, service on a board, etc.)