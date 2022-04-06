Leadership Cattaraugus announces Class of 2022

OLEAN — Leadership Cattaraugus has announced its 2022 class of 18 participants, who began their training with a retreat on March 15-16 at Jamestown Community College.
Leadership Cattaraugus is a joint initiative of the Cattaraugus County Campus of Jamestown Community College, Intandem, St. Bonaventure University and the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce, with the goal of “growing leaders for a better community.”
Selection criteria for the class included demonstrated leadership potential, commitment to voluntary and/or civic service and a clear desire to contribute to the region’s well-being.
“The program wasn’t only enriching from a community standpoint, but it truly brought some great people into my life,” said Kathleen Donovan, Coordinator of Public Relations, Cutco Corporation. “We may all come from diverse backgrounds, but we all have one thing in common — to make our community a better place to live.”
The calendar for the participants includes monthly workshops on Leadership Day; Government Services Health and Medical Services; Land and Natural Resources/Land Usage; Economic Development, Tourism, Arts and Culture; Manufacturing; The Justice System; Human Services and Education.
Workshops take place on the third Tuesday of each month from April to December. Graduation will take place in December.
“The program is a chance to really understand what Cattaraugus County has to offer, and learn about some of the challenges we face,” said Donovan, a Leadership Cattaraugus 2010 alum. “It’s an opportunity to network with people you normally wouldn’t network with. We can all help each other in one way or another.”
Members of the thirteenth class are Adam Bailey, Eaton Cooper Power; Jesse Blakesslee, Social Services, Cattaraugus County; Tara Delong, Napoleon Engineering Services; Brian Steen, Cutco Corporation; Amy Brown, Social Services, Cattaraugus County; Erica Dreher, Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce; Jessica Rogosienski, Olean Area Federal Credit Union; Dean Whitcomb, St. Bonaventure University; Melissa Curran, SolEpoxy; Julie Hall, Interfaith Caregivers; Brian Lamb, Siemens; Gayle Patterson, Cornell Cooperative Extension; Brittnie Phillips, Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Dept.; Holger Ekanger, Jamestown Community College; Timothy Griffin, Jamestown Community College; Donna Howard, Franklinville Central School; Ashley Jennings, Acme Business; and Kyle Leslie, St. Bonaventure University.
Applications for the 2023 program, which will begin in March 2023, will open this fall. Tuition for the 10-month program is $1,300. Tuition assistance is available to qualified participants.
For more details and an application form, visit www.leadershipcattaraugus.org or call Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce at (716) 372-4433.