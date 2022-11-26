OLEAN — After a two-year hiatus, the Leadership Cattaraugus Board of Directors is proud to announce its 17th Leadership Cattaraugus cohort will graduate in December.
The graduation dinner and ceremony will be held Tuesday, Dec. 13 at Bartlett Country Club with alumni, local leaders, founding partners, family and friends celebrating the event. A keynote address will commence immediately after dinner.
An informal reception will begin at 5 p.m. followed by a 6 o’clock dinner including pork tenderloin, chicken breast or vegetable stir-fry meal.
As the cohorts have done each year since the beginning of Leadership Cattaraugus in 2004, a class speaker is welcome to address the group. This year, the cohort 2022 chose Brittnie Phillips. The class speaker is usually someone to represent the cohort, who could be the ideal student of Leadership Cattaraugus and has absorbed the most from this year.
The dinner cost is $35 per person for those outside the cohort and their guests. RSVP by Dec. 7 by emailing contact@leadershipcattaraugus.org. Tickets can be purchased on shop.oleanny.com with a service fee for online orders. Credit card information for tickets can be confirmed with no fee by calling (716) 372-4433
“The board is proud of this cohort as 2022 was still a year of the unexpected due to covid,” said Meme K. Yanetsko, program administrator of LeadCatt. “Going into our 18th cohort in 2023, we will be beginning right away in January with our opening retreat and first day.”
Spots remain to join in this exponential learning leadership program.
Cohort 2022 graduates include Adam Bailey from Eaton Cooper; Jesse Blakesslee from the Department of Social Services Cattaraugus County; Amy Brown from the Department of Social Services Cattaraugus County; Melissa Curran from SolEpoxy; Tara Delong from Napoleon Engineering Services; Erica Dreher with Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce; Timothy Griffin of Jamestown Community College, Cattaraugus County Campus; Julie Hall from Interfaith Caregivers; Donna Howard with Franklinville Central School; Ashley Jennings from ESI; Brian Lamb from Siemens-Energy; Kyle Leslie of St. Bonaventure University; Gayle Patterson from Cornell Cooperative Extension Cattaraugus County; Brittnie Phillips from the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Department; Jessica Rogosienski with Olean Area Federal Credit Union; Brian Steen from Cutco Corporation; and Dean Whitcomb from St. Bonaventure University.
For more information, please email info@oleanny.com or call (716) 372-4433.