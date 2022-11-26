OLEAN — After a two-year hiatus, the Leadership Cattaraugus Board of Directors is proud to announce its 17th Leadership Cattaraugus cohort will graduate in December.

The graduation dinner and ceremony will be held Tuesday, Dec. 13 at Bartlett Country Club with alumni, local leaders, founding partners, family and friends celebrating the event. A keynote address will commence immediately after dinner.

 

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social