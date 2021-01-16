OLEAN — As Dr. Beverly Twitty-Terrien looked at the possibility of staging the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration this year in Olean, the prospects began looking dim given the COVID-19 spike in the community.
Instead of holding an in-person gathering, Twitty-Terrien and other leaders and friends of the annual celebration decided to comment on the importance of honoring the great civil rights leader by providing their thoughts to the Times Herald.
The event, which had been held for approximately 30 years at the Olean First Presbyterian Church, was filled with music and thought-provoking speeches in front of audiences filled with people of all colors, faiths and backgrounds.
Twitty-Terrien, a founder and coordinator of the local celebration:
“We hope to be able to come back next year with a regular program and be able to fellowship together afterward with a potluck meal,” Twitty-Terrien said.
“We want to remember that (King) stood for us to live in peace and harmony, and to learn how to love one another, just as Christ loves us.”
Twitty-Terrien said she also wants to emphasize the importance of people loving one another, as they love themselves, especially during this time of unrest in the country.
“I want to encourage everyone that even though circumstances are as they are with the pandemic, and the United States in the state it’s in, I want to encourage people to be brave, hold fast, have faith, pray hard, fear not, stay strong, keep on and not give up,” she shared.
Rev. Dr. Bruce Levine, pastor of Olean First Presbyterian Church:
“Two quotes from Dr. King move me. One is a word of judgment and the other a word of inspiration,” Levine said.
In a letter from Birmingham Jail, dated April 16, 1963, Dr. King wrote “I must confess that over the past few years I have been gravely disappointed with the white moderate. I have almost reached the regrettable conclusion that the Negro’s great stumbling block in his stride toward freedom is not the White Citizen’s Counciler or the Ku Klux Klanner, but the white moderate, who is more devoted to ‘order’ than to justice; who prefers a negative peace which is the absence of tension to a positive peace which is the presence of justice; who constantly says: ‘I agree with you in the goal you seek, but I cannot agree with your methods of direct action.
Levine said King’s letter haunted him, “because it forces me to ask do I stand in the place of the white moderate of his day obstructing the quest for justice.”
Levine said he then heard a word of inspiration, quoted in King’s Drum Major Instinct Sermon.
The sermon reads, “If any of you are around when I have to meet my day, I don’t want a long funeral. And if you get somebody to deliver the eulogy, tell them not to talk too long. (Yes) And every now and then I wonder what I want them to say. Tell them not to mention that I have a Nobel Peace Prize — that isn’t important. Tell them not to mention that I have three or four hundred other awards — that’s not important. Tell them not to mention where I went to school. (Yes)
I’d like somebody to mention that day that Martin Luther King Jr., tried to give his life serving others. (Yes) “I’d like for somebody to say that day that Martin Luther King, Jr., tried to love somebody….
“Yes, Jesus, I want to be on your right or your left side, (Yes) not for any selfish reason. I want to be on your right or your left side, not in terms of some political kingdom or ambition. But I just want to be there in love and in justice and in truth and in commitment to others, so that we can make of this old world a new world.”
Ole Mae Gayton, leader of the African American community in Olean:
Gayton provided the essence of speeches made by both King and Maya Angelou and titled it “America’s Lie.”
“America is the home of the free and the brave.
For far too many Americans, America is not the home of the free.
Free is not doing as you please. Free is doing what is true and right.
For America this lie remains in progress.
The truth is, no one of us can be free until everybody is free.”
Jan Rhody, longtime choral leader of the event:
“Over the many years that I have had the good fortune to participate in the Olean Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration, I have been deeply inspired by both the lasting leadership of Dr. King and the depth and breadth of community involvement. Sister Beverly Twitty-Terrien’s leadership has enabled many friendships to develop over the years among a beautifully diverse group of people,” Rhody said. “Many (Olean City School District) singers have taken part and witnessed the spirit of Dr. King as exemplified in our unique event. This event has been, and will continue, to be an important part of what we stand for in Olean and is something we can be proud of.”
She added, “Dr. King’s words are as relevant now as they were when he spoke them, and they light the way forward as they give us a yardstick to measure our progress as a nation. Recent events have graphically illuminated grievous injustice, which we must continue to root out. As (King) said, ‘Unarmed truth and unconditional love will have the final word in reality.’”
Mike Marvin, longtime participant of the event:
“Each year as we leave the Dr. Martin Luther King Celebration, it is my hope that the spirit of the day will be reflected in the year ahead. I’m often disappointed, but not this year. The senseless deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others ignited this community in a way that I have never seen,” he said. “Young organizers put hundreds of people of all races, religions, ages and backgrounds into the streets and they created a Facebook presence with thousands of members. Olean’s marches were mentioned in Time magazine. New organizations devoted to social justice are active in the community and the ones who have been active for years are reinvigorated. Olean has its first African American member of the city council,” he continued. “I feel incredibly honored to have had the opportunity to march and advocate for social justice with the next generation of activists in the region. The tools they used have been updated, but they are definitely rooted in Dr. King’s tradition of non-violent protest and speaking truth to power. I look forward to next year.”
Brenda and Rick Snyder, longtime participants of the event:
“There has been some progress in the past 50 years, but much remains to be done. Here are three things we think Dr. King would want us to do now. We need to develop and sustain personal relationships across the color divide in spite of the obstacles raised to these friendships by conventions of this culture. We also need to educate everyone about what really happened to people of color over the past 400 years to present day. The truth is appalling. Further, we need legislation to make sure that color-based discrimination cannot be resurrected in another form. All three steps are needed to ensure our success in bringing about equality and justice, as well as to preserve them over the long haul.
Rev. Wesley Gilbert, longtime participant of the event, said his comments are in honor of King’s 90th birthday:
“I believe we need to walk in the example that Dr. King set for us,” Gilbert said. “My prayer is that we will pull together, that we will walk in equality and that we will address problems that we as the American people have. I pray we work together in love. Lord help us to realize that a powerful enemy such as Covid-19 is no respecter of persons and will attack us and our loved ones regardless of our skin color. Lord help us put aside our differences and work for the good of all mankind in memory of Dr. Martin Luther King. Amen.”