OLEAN — The Lead (Pb) Smart Partnership held its first Fellowship on Lead Poisoning Education dinner Tuesday at St. Bonaventure University.
A diverse group of organizations, professionals and community members were on hand to learn more about lead poisoning and prevention and to celebrate those in our region for their work in educating, preventing, advocating for, and managing lead poisoning.
The evening began with a keynote presentation by Dr. Stanley J. Schaffer, a primary care pediatrician and head of the Rochester office of the Western New York Lead Poisoning Resource Center. He shared his expertise from his many years forging relationships with his patients in an underserved area of Rochester.
Schaffer discussed the common causes of lead poisoning. Many homes built before 1978 contain lead paint. That paint may become dust that gets into the air in your home and in the soil outside. You may be inhaling lead dust without knowing it.
“New York State has the largest percentage of old homes in the United States,” Schaffer said. “It isn’t one-time exposure that will do the most damage but rather small exposures over an extended period of time. The lead gets into your bones, soft tissue and brain causing a number of problems.”
Schaffer detailed the problems associated with lead poisoning including irreversible loss of IQ, auditory processing difficulty, ADHD, poor control of emotions, lack of impulse control, increased likelihood of dropping out of school, delinquency, and even incarceration. As a result, young people may get inappropriately labeled which may mark them for life.
Other places lead lurks include water from contaminated pipes, some spices and cosmetics from Asia and Africa, some toys and jewelry. Proximity to factories or other places like small airports may also contribute. Small owner-operated planes may still use leaded fuel.
Schaffer also shared many stories of patients he has seen and treated who were exposed to lead. He has been privileged to have interacted with some families for many years, having been a part of their lives over multiple generations.
“Prevention is the key," he said. "It is costly but it is also cost effective when you consider the long-term effects of lead poisoning. In the end, what’s done is done.”
Dr. Kevin Watkins, the Cattaraugus County public health director, presented awards of recognition to community organizations and a healthcare provider for their dedication to promoting awareness of and preventing lead poisoning in our communities.
The Seneca Nation Health Systems Lionel R. John Health Center (LRJHC), National Health Systems Cattaraugus Indian Reservation Health Center (CIRHC), Southern Tier Pediatrics Practice, Jamestown Pediatrics Associates, Olean Medical Group and Dr. Zahi Kassas were all recognized.
The event was sponsored by coalition members the Seneca Nation of Indians; the Chautauqua County, Cattaraugus County and Allegany County health departments; and community sponsor Fox Financial.
For more information about lead poisoning, contact your local health department or speak with your physician. For information about the Lead Smart Partnership, contact Melissa Chamberlain at the Cattaraugus County Health Department.