ALBANY — Several lawmakers challenged New York's top health official Thursday over the Cuomo administration's claims that its own policies didn't fuel COVID-19 outbreaks among nursing home residents.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration for months dramatically underreported the statewide number of COVID-19 deaths among long-term care residents, and a state attorney general report in January correctly estimated the administration’s tally didn’t include thousands of deaths. It is now over 15,000, up from the roughly 9,000 previously disclosed as of late January.
Cuomo’s administration initially reported both deaths inside and outside of nursing homes. But by early May, the administration suddenly began excluding deaths outside of nursing homes — a step nearly no other state took.
That move, and the administration’s monthslong refusal to provide the full tally, has drawn criticism that Cuomo was trying to minimize the extent of the pandemic among the state’s most vulnerable at a time when he was lauded for his pandemic leadership, and to downplay whether his own policy decisions may have worsened outbreaks.
His administration issued a March 25 directive, rescinded by May 10, that said “no resident shall be denied admission” solely based on having or likely having COVID-19. Meanwhile, federal guidance at the time said nursing homes could admit COVID-19 patients if they followed infection protocols.
A growing body of research does suggest community spread is the biggest risk factor for outbreaks at nursing homes, while public health experts say hospitals and nursing homes struggled to separate COVID-19 patients because of limited testing. And state health commissioner Howard Zucker has justified the March 25 directive by pointing to concerns the pandemic would lead to catastrophic hospital overcrowding and infected elderly residents stranded.
Still, the health department’s own — and much-criticized — July report didn’t rule out whether the March 25 directive played any role in spring outbreaks.
Zucker said at a legislative budget hearing Thursday that he wanted to “move forward” from questions about the directive's impact. He stressed New York nursing homes still saw outbreaks this winter: Federal data shows nearly 18,000 nursing home residents and another 18,000 staffers have tested positive since November, while at least 3,000 residents died.
“It’s troubling to me that we keep going back to an issue where... all the data has shown... that this is not what brought the infection into the nursing homes,” Zucker said.
But several lawmakers expressed frustration over the Cuomo's administration denial that the policy may have worsened outbreaks.
Sen. Dan Stec, a Republican, asked Zucker if he'd rather have his grandparent in a room of 20 out of 50 people infected with COVID-19, or a room with one out of 50 infected.
Zucker said he’d be equally concerned in either room: “Because the disease is ... already in the facility."
When asked whether the March directive contributed to outbreaks, Zucker said: “No.”
Zucker added there could have been “that random person” who spread it, but said: “This memo was not the driver of nursing home fatalities.”
New York, hit hardest and earliest by the highly contagious virus, now reports the nation's highest death tally of long-term care residents. The state had the third most nursing home residents in 2019: nearly 90,000.
Long-term care residents represent at least a third of all reported deaths in New York, roughly in line with the national average, according to data from The COVID Tracking Project and John Hopkins University.
Zucker didn’t answer a lawmaker’s question about whether the governor’s office directed him not to respond for months to lawmakers’ August request for data on people living in nursing homes who died of COVID-19.
Lawmakers grilled Zucker on legal protections for hospitals and nursing homes, Cuomo's proposal to slash health spending and the state's slow vaccine rollout.
Zucker said the administration is “looking” at a state law providing partial immunity to nursing homes and hospitals amid the pandemic. Lawmakers rolled back that immunity last summer, but they left in place provisions that protect certain health care providers from being sued or prosecuted over care “related to the diagnosis or treatment of COVID-19.”
State Attorney General Letitia James last month called for New York to eliminate the immunity provisions, particularly for nursing homes that knowingly took on more patients than their staffs could safely handle.
The governor’s budget includes over $1 billion in Medicaid spending cuts on long-term care, and administrators of long-term care homes who weathered 1.5% cuts last year said the state’s nursing homes can’t handle anymore.
Sen. Rachel May said healthcare workers are working multiple jobs to make ends meet, and criticized Cuomo’s proposed elimination of funding for recruitment and retention programs. Several lawmakers blasted Cuomo's proposal to use federal Medicaid relief to help balance the overall budget rather than avoid health spending cuts.
Zucker pointed to a “tight” budget year and said New York's Medicaid program is spending billions on minimum wage boosts for healthcare employees. And he pointed to the administration’s proposals to require a certain percentage of nursing home revenue to cover staff costs.
Lawmakers also questioned why New York ranks ninth lowest in the nation for its percentage — 13% — of residents with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and urged the state to launch vaccination education campaigns, improve communication with local governments and increase access in rural counties.
“It is very clear that this administration ... will not acknowledge that you have done anything wrong,” Sen. Gustavo Rivera, a Democrat and Senate health committee chair, said. “It’s as though the administration continues every day being perfect and doing nothing wrong.”