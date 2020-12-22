GOWANDA — Nearly 50 corrections officers stood behind state and local lawmakers at a press conference in front of the Gowanda Correctional Facility Tuesday, a day after it was announced the medium security prison would close.
Four days before Christmas, more than 510 corrections officers and another 130 civilian employees at the state’s second-largest prison with more than 2,300 beds learned the facility would close March 31.
Two other prisons are slated for closure, the Watertown Correctional Facility and Clinton Annex at Dannemora. Around 400 more corrections officers at the two facilities are scheduled to lose their jobs.
Now is not the time to close the prison, located in southern Erie County, just north of Gowanda on Route 62, said state Sen. Patrick Galavin, who represents the 59th Senate District, which includes the prison.
He called on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to reverse the decision and keep the prison open.
Sen. George Borrello of the 57th Senate District, which includes Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties and part of Livingston County, said Cuomo’s Christmas gift to the corrections officers was losing their jobs. He represents Gowanda on the Cattaraugus County side of Cattaraugus Creek.
“Three days before Christmas,” Borrello said. “It’s a political decision that puts politics over people.”
With the state crime rate increasing, he asked if people were going to feel safe with fewer criminals in prison?
Borrello promised to “push back,” asking, “What is going to happen to these folks behind us? What about the local businesses that depend on them?”
Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, R-Gowanda, said many of the corrections officers and employees of the prison are his friends and neighbors. He called the closure “a continuation of the dismantling of Corrections” by Cuomo.
“They’re not telling you how much it’s going to cost to mothball the prison,” Giglio said. He vowed, “We’re going to fight.”
The 2020-21 state budget included a provision that the governor, through the Department of Corrections, could close prisons with 90 days notice.
Assembly Minority Leader Robert Ortt said the state has known for months they planned to close the prisons, yet remained silent until after the election. “He’s closed 17 prisons. Now it will be 20.”
Ortt repeated what others had stated, that in the middle of a pandemic and three days before Christmas was not the time to announce closure of the prison. In a letter he sent earlier in the day to the governor, Ortt said he had up until March 29 to reverse the decision.
“The taxpayers won’t see any of the savings” the state will realize from closing the prison, Ortt said. The minority leader said he expects the Republican conference to formally urge the governor to reverse his decision.
An emotional Gowanda Mayor David Smith pleaded with the governor to “please think about what your decision means” to the area. It will be “devastating,” he said.
The timing of the decision right before Christmas was “a slap in the face” of prison employees, said Mark DeBurgomaster, the Western New York regional vice president of the NYS Correctional Officers and Police benevolent Association, which represents the corrections officers.
“We’re a statistic and a number on a spreadsheet,” DeBurgomaster said. “This isn’t new. We’ve been living with this since the budget passed.”
Despite state efforts, few of the former prisons have been repurposed, he added.
DeBurgomaster said dispersing the 820 inmates in the Gowanda Correctional Facility at this time poses an additional risk of the spread of coronavirus.
The Gowanda Correctional Facility was opened in 1994 on the grounds of the former Gowanda Psychiatric Center.
The adjacent Collins Correctional Facility, which occupies about 40% of the former psychiatric center grounds, opened in 1984. It is not affected by the decision to close the Gowanda Correctional Facility.
The closures are expected to eliminate 2,750 beds in the prison system while resulting in an estimated $89 million per year in savings for the state, Thomas Mailey, spokesman for the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, said Monday.
The current statewide inmate population stands at 34,842, down from 57,229 one year ago, for a reduction of 39%, Mailey noted.
“That’s why DOCCS carefully reviewed the operations at its correctional facilities and identified Watertown and Gowanda Correctional Facilities and the Clinton Annex for closure,” Mailey said.
The impacted employees will receive “priority placement” through job transfers with DOCCS or at other state agencies, Mailey said. The prison system will work with the state Office of General Services for possible reuse of the properties after they are decommissioned as prisons.