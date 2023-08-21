IRVING — Several state, local and federal representatives spoke out over the weekend on what they called the negative environmental and economic impacts of installing wind turbines in Lake Erie at a rally hosted by citizens group.
Citizens Against Wind Turbines in Lake Erie, CAWTILE, hosted the beach and boat rally on Saturday and which included remarks from speakers including state Sen. George Borrello (57th District), state Sen. Pat Gallivan (60th District), Assemblyman David DiPietro (147th Assembly District) and Assemblyman Andy Goodell.
Philip Gow, representing U.S. Rep. Nick Langworthy (NY-23), also took part.
The rally was one of many events that have been held in recent years by CAWTILE, a coalition that has fought against industrial wind turbines in Lake Erie.
Opponents of wind projects noted that the movement received a boost when the long-awaited Great Lakes Wind Feasibility Study by the New York Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) concluded that because of high costs and too many uncertainties, wind turbines in the Great Lakes shouldn’t be prioritized. However, the victory was short-lived as legislation was introduced in the New York Senate a few months later to establish a wind turbine pilot project in the Great Lakes.
Langworthy has introduced federal legislation, the Lakes Before Turbines Act, that would prohibit developers from utilizing tax credits for the construction of wind installations on the Great Lakes. Because the projects aren’t feasible without government subsidies, the measure would effectively stop developers from pursuing these projects.
“Our Great Lakes are the lifeblood of our communities, providing recreation, clean water and economic vitality,”” Langworthy said in a statement supporting the group. “One of my first actions in Congress, introducing H.R. 426, the Lakes Before Turbines Act, will protect our environment and local economies from ill-conceived wind energy projects on these waters.”
Langworhty commended Borrello for “his hard work to end these projects in the State Senate.”
The group also expressed support for the legislation sponsored at the state level by Borrello that would establish a moratorium on the construction or placement of wind turbines in the Great Lakes. The senator says there is precedent for the measure in Ontario, Canada, which enacted a similar moratorium in 2011 and which remains in effect.
“After being declared a ‘dead lake’ in the 1960s, it has taken decades of public investment, strategic environmental policies and research and development to restore the health of Lake Erie,” Borrello said. “Yet, all that progress could be undone if we allow profit-driven developers to disrupt the lakebed and decades of buried toxins in order to construct these massive turbines in the lake.”
He said NYSERDA’s study confirmed there are “too many risks and uncertainties to justify moving forward. Yet, that report hasn’t stopped the radical special interests that are motivated more by reckless virtue signaling and profiting at the expense of our lakes than by climate change.”