ALBANY — Law enforcement officers are continuing with increased patrols through early Wednesday to crack down on drunk, impaired and reckless driving over the July 4th holiday.
This ongoing special enforcement period runs through 3 a.m. Wednesday.
New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli said the Fourth of July is known for its fun and fireworks, but New Yorkers should remember fun can turn fatal if wrong decisions are made.
“Troopers will be out in force and highly visible ... on the lookout for impaired, drugged and reckless drivers who put others’ lives in danger,” he said. “Remember, put down the phone, drive sober, follow the rules of the road, and responsibly enjoy your time with family and friends.”
During the enforcement period, drivers can expect to encounter sobriety checkpoints and DWI patrols. Troopers, municipal police and sheriff’s deputies will also be looking for motorists who are using their phones and other electronic devices while behind the wheel. Drivers should also remember to “move over” for stopped emergency and hazard vehicles when they travel New York roadways.
Authorities said state police are using both marked vehicles and “concealed identity traffic enforcement” vehicles as part of the operation.
During last year’s July 4 enforcement period, troopers issued 11,873 total tickets, arrested 187 people for DWI and investigated 775 crashes, including two fatalities.
The July 4 initiative is partially funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC). The GTSC and the New York State STOP-DWI Foundation remind motorists that their “Have a Plan” mobile app, is available for Apple, Droid and Windows smartphones. The app enables New Yorkers to locate and call a taxi or rideshare service and program a designated driver list. It also provides information on DWI laws and penalties, and provides a way to report a suspected impaired driver.
All who drive drunk or drugged not only put their lives and the lives of others at risk, they could face arrest, jail time and substantial fines and attorney fees, authorities said. The average drinking and driving arrest costs up to $10,000.
Authorities recommend these simple tips to prevent impaired driving:
• Plan a safe way home before the fun begins.
• Before drinking, designate a sober driver.
• If you’re impaired, use a taxi, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation.
• If you suspect a driver is drunk or impaired on the road, don’t hesitate to contact local law enforcement.
• If you know someone who is about to drive or ride while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to where they are going safely.