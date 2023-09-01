ALBANY — State police and local law enforcement will be out in force through Labor Day weekend to crack down on impaired and reckless driving.
The enforcement period began Friday and runs through Monday.
State police will increase patrols through the holiday weekend, which results in heavy traffic throughout the state. This increased flow of traffic also brings with it an increase in accidents, serious injuries and fatalities, officials said.
“Traffic safety is a top priority, and each day Troopers work to ensure the well-being of all those who utilize New York’s roadways,” State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli said. “Our goal during this enforcement is to ensure we can take intoxicated and drug impaired drivers off our roadways before they injure or kill others.”
Drivers can expect to see sobriety checkpoints and increased patrols by troopers and local law enforcement agencies. Troopers will be using both marked vehicles and so-called concealed identity traffic enforcement (CITE) vehicles as part of the crackdown to more easily identify motorists who are violating the law.
The weekend’s initiative is partially funded by the governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC). The GTSC and the New York State STOP-DWI Foundation remind motorists that the “Have a Plan” mobile app is available for Apple, Droid and Windows smartphones. The app enables New Yorkers to locate and call a taxi service and program a designated driver list. It also provides information on DWI laws and penalties, and a way to even report a suspected impaired driver.
On Labor Day weekend in 2022, troopers arrested 191 people for DWI, issued 9,580 total tickets and investigated 140 crashes, of which there were three fatalities.