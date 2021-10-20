OLEAN — A 68-year-old Cattaraugus County woman died from COVID-19 Wednesday. It was the 133rd death from the coronavirus since April 2020.
The woman developed respiratory failure and was unable to overcome her illness, the county health department reported.
There were 60 new COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday, pushing the total this month to more than 400 cases as the surge of infections continues.
The daily positivity Wednesday was 9.2% and the seven-day rolling average was nearly 10%.
The total number of cases has grown to 7,791. The Cattaraugus County Health Department is following 402 active cases, including 32 county residents in hospitals and 832 people in contact quarantine.
On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 31 new COVID-19 hospitalizations in the prior seven days.
Half of the new cases — 30 — were from the southeast part of the county, where there have now been 3,879 cases — about half of all cases in the county.
The northeast part of the county had 15 new cases for a total of 1,460, the southwest had 10 cases for a total of 1,398 and the northwest had five cases for a total of 1,054.
Forty-four of the new cases Wednesday were women and 14 were men.
One in four of the new cases occurred in a person who was vaccinated. The county reported 45 of the new COVID-19 cases were people who were unvaccinated, while 15 had been vaccinated.
The county is beginning to roll out booster vaccine clinics as they area approved by FDA and CDC. Currently, Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for a booster. Approval is expected soon for booster shots for people who received Moderna or Johnson and Johnson.
There are 34,810 county residents who have completed their vaccine series and 37,798 people with at least one vaccine dose. That is 59.1% of the 18 and older population and 49.2% of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to: