The moon over the American West is shown during a full lunar eclipse May 15, with the reddish color caused by it passing into the shadow of the Earth. A total lunar eclipse will be visible throughout North America in the predawn hours Tuesday.

Better catch the moon’s disappearing act Tuesday — there won’t be another like it for three years.

The Associated Press reports the total lunar eclipse will be visible throughout North America in the predawn hours — the farther west, the better — and across Asia, Australia and the rest of the Pacific after sunset. As an extra treat, Uranus will be visible just a finger’s width above the moon, resembling a bright star.

