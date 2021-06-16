DUKE CENTER, Pa. — The 2021 event will be the final Otto Township Old Home Days.
Organizers made the announcement this week, days after the unexpected death of one of the men responsible for the event’s popular fireworks show. This is the 29th year of the event.
“We’re going to dedicate the entire event to Greg English,” explained Mat Coast, member of the Old Home Days Committee.
Each year, English and his crew not only shoot the fireworks display — a major draw for the visitors to the festival for the township of less than 1,500 people — but also spend the year assembling many of the fireworks from scratch.
English died June 7 at the age of 61.
“You just can’t have (Old Home Days) without the fireworks, and you can’t have the fireworks without Greg,” said Coast.
He said attendees can expect to see “the biggest fireworks display,” then “See you later, we’re done.”
Ending the event was not an easy decision for the Old Home Day’s Committee.
On Monday, the committee took to Facebook to explain the thought that went into the decision.
“Yesterday, the Otto Township Old Home Days Committee held what was undoubtedly the toughest meeting of the past 29 years,” the committee stated. “Mr. Gregory English, along with his dedicated crew, has provided this Community with the region’s most incredible fireworks display since the second year of this event.”
Coast noted there are plans to create a permanent memorial for English at the park, and they are looking for anyone who wishes to donate or support the project.
The 2021 event will be held from July 23-25 at Otto Township Memorial Park.
After Old Home Days was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, fans will be happy to hear organizers are planning an event with all the normal activities.
Coast said the Otto Township Fire Department will kick off the event July 23 with a steak bake starting at 4 p.m. There will be live entertainment that evening, with Drunkin Grownups playing at 6 p.m. and County Lines at 8 p.m.
On Saturday, the parade will begin at 11 a.m. on Main Street. There will be a car show by the Street Dreams Car Club, too. The Southern Tier Mini Tractor Pullers and the Redneck Olympics will both begin at 1 p.m.
The headliner will be Darkwater Duo at 7 p.m. Saturday, and other entertainers will take the stage throughout the day. The McKean County Fair queen candidates will perform at 1 p.m.
There will be various craft and food vendors, as well as amusements on site for the children.
On Sunday, the Otto Township Fire Department will hold a chicken barbecue.
As organizers put it on Facebook: “Please join the Committee for what will be the ‘Grand Finale’ of Old Home Days, as we send off this incredible event with a ‘Bang.’”