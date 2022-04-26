OLEAN — Organizers of the 24th annual geranium sale to benefit the Genesis House homeless shelter remind area residents that the last day to order the plants for the fundraiser is May 3, one week from today.
Pat O’Malley, member of the Genesis House board, said orders for the geraniums are now being taken and paid for at the website www.genesishouseofolean.org.Those who have difficulty purchasing the plants online, however, are welcome to call Genesis House at (716) 373-3354 to place an order.
The colorful, vibrant geraniums in red, white, pink, coral and fuchsia are one 4½ inch pot for $7 or three for $16. Hanging baskets of impatiens in red, white, salmon and purple are $28 per basket.
Organizers will once again purchase the geraniums and impatiens from Brigottas’s in Jamestown. O’Malley said owner Tim Galbato supplies Genesis House with the thousands of gorgeous plants they sell annually.
After holding the event the past two years in the War Veterans Park parking lot, Genesis House organizers decided to conduct this year’s event at Forness Park on May 10 and 11 for both pickup and delivery.
During the pick-up of plants, customers should enter at the location at Good Times’ Leisure Lane and exit at the other end of the park on Rowland Avenue at the traffic light. O’Malley said they’re hoping to eliminate any traffic jams this year.