OLEAN — Organizers of the annual geranium sale to benefit the Genesis House homeless shelter remind area residents that the last day to order the plants for the fundraiser is May 3.
Pat O’Malley, chairman of the Genesis House board, said orders for the geraniums are now being taken and paid for at the website www.genesishouseofolean.org/flowersales.Those who have difficulty purchasing the plants online, however, are welcome to call Genesis House at 373-3354 to place an order.
The colorful, vibrant geraniums are three for $16 and $27 for hanging baskets. Deliveries to larger businesses or schools will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 13. Curbside pick-ups by customers will be held during the same hours May 14 at War Veteran Park on East State Street in Olean. O’Malley said the supplier of the plants is once again Brigiotta’s Produce and Garden Center in Jamestown.