WELLSVILLE — “Oh say can you see...” faintly drifted on the breeze from the Little League field Saturday as March For Our Lives advocates gathered a short distance away to call for more controls of firearms.
The march was organized for Wellsville to coincide with March For Our Lives events across the country in the wake of the mass shootings last month at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and in a Buffalo grocery store. March For Our Lives was originally organized by students who survived the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. on Valentine’s Day in 2018.
Karen Patterson of Alfred along with Karen Ash of Angelica and Patty McEwen organized the local march.
Patterson said she was pleased as more and more people poured onto the site at Lagoon Field, where organizers had set up a table for making posters and recruited the League of Woman Voters to set up a table.
“I think this is an issue that far more of us agree on than we have been led to believe,” she said. Patterson added that as a former hunter and skeet shooter, she is not against the Second Amendment which allows Americans to bear arms, “I’m for common sense gun laws,” she said.
Those who turned out to participate in the march ranged in age from elementary school students to retirees. One poster-carrying teen drew attention to the problem with a poster that put her face in the crosshairs of a rifle scope.
Several retired teachers were also on the scene. When asked if teachers should be armed, both former English teacher and Wellsville High School principal Connie Synakowski and high school English teacher Gail Goetschius both laughed.
Synakowski said that teachers are far too busy in their classrooms and stressed to carry a gun.
Goetschius said, “I taught high school students and I’m sure most of them knew more about how to fire a gun than I do. They would probably take over the gun for me.”
The group was nearly 100 strong when they entered the park headed toward the overhead bridge that would take them across the Arterial. From there they passed the police station and headed toward the Fassett Green Space a block and a half away. On the first pass they bypassed the Main Street garden and headed to the David A. Howe Library two blocks away. There they turned around and came back to the Green Space.
At the Green Space four speakers addressed the crowd — Emma Beardsley and Sophia Pastorius, Genesee Valley Central School teacher Brock Mapes, Patterson and Olean minister Brian Lothridge.
The Fillmore teens who are part of Students Against Hate told the group, “Students should not be afraid to walk into their schools. We wish that the responsibility for our safety wasn’t on us. We must be the change. You are the change.”
Mapes, who is also a graduate of Genesee Valley, said, “I remember being taught after Columbine, to find the open spaces in the bookshelves in the school library and to hide in them.”
Patterson added to her previous comments, “There is no legitimate use for rapid fire, high-capacity guns. If you can’t shoot a rabbit with seven shells, then maybe you shouldn’t be hunting.”
Rejecting the constant refrain after mass shootings that it is a time for mourning and not the time to talk about gun control, Lothridge said there are ways to take action — write elected officials, write editors, vote and care for one another.
“A better world is possible, but we have to build it. We can build it together,” he said.
At the end of the March For Our Lives rally, Ash urged everyone to vote and encouraged people to sign up to be an election inspector by contacting the county board of elections.
The group dispersed to head back over the bridge where they paused for a photograph before returning to their vehicles.