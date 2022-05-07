Laraiso, Szpaicher honored with Alfred State alumni awards

’67 ’17
ALFRED — Alfred State College alums Joseph Laraiso and Madison Szpaicher have been honored for bringing distinction to their alma mater and themselves through outstanding personal and professional achievements.
Laraiso, class of 1967, was named the 2022 Alfred State Distinguished Alumni while Szpaicher, class of 2017, was named the 2022 Alfred State Outstanding Young Alumni Award Winner. The pair was honored at the college’s Honors Convocation.
A successful engineer, business owner, philanthropist and decorated veteran, Joseph Laraiso is an example of the best of Alfred State alumni.
Laraiso enrolled in the mechanical engineering technology program at Alfred State in 1965, creating a solid base for a long and remarkable career in the construction industry.
After graduating from Alfred State in 1967, he served in Vietnam and earned the Navy Commendation Medal with Combat V for valor while under intense enemy fire, along with other citations. He earned his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Buffalo after returning from the military.
Following graduation from Buffalo, Laraiso began a 40-year career working with ABC Paving and their affiliate companies. He climbed all the way to the president position before retiring from the company in 2014.
Retirement did not last long as he joined a couple of former employees, formed M&C Utilities, LLC, and became one of the owners. M&C, with 44 employees, primarily performs underground maintenance and installation of underground utilities for various utility companies in Western New York.
Laraiso has been a loyal supporter of Alfred State, serving as Development Fund Board member and is a Major Gifts Campaign donor.
Recently, Laraiso established the Skip Sullivan special needs fund and is renovating the Construction and Geomatics Lab. The special needs fund helps students who have emergency needs while the renovated lab will improve the group-work environment in a technologically advanced and modern setting.
“My fondest memory of Alfred was the friendships made and the sincere effort made by the instructors to instill in us the importance of learning,” he said. “They established a base for moving forward with our education.”
Madison Szpaicher combined her passion for sports and desire to help others, helping families in Western New York battling childhood cancer since 2019.
Szpaicher, a 2017 sport management graduate, was a Volleyball USCAA All-American and member of three consecutive USCAA National Championships teams. She was also part of the planning for the program’s annual breast cancer game Pink Pride.
Szpaicher joined P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative in 2019 as the program and event coordinator before receiving a promotion to assistant director in July 2021. Her organization financially and emotionally assist Western New York families facing a pediatric cancer diagnosis. They work hand and glove with the psycho/social teams at Oishei Children’s Hospital, Roswell Park and Essential Care.
Szpaicher and her family also run an annual golf tournament in honor of her late father that has awarded over $45,000 in scholarships to Ellicottville Central School.
“My four years provided me with a foundation to launch my career into the sport business world,” she said. “It taught me that this business realm is ever changing, to think creatively and problem solve, and that networking is key.”