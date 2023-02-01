Rep. Nick Langworthy

U.S. Rep. Nick Langworthy said he put the “hardworking taxpayers ahead of unelected federal bureaucrats” by cosponsoring and voting for the Stopping Home Office Work’s Unproductive Problems Act — or SHOW UP Act.

“The taxpayer funded federal workers absolutely need to return to the workplace,” Langworthy, the Republican who represents the 23rd Congressional District, said. “Our brave men and women in uniform don’t have the luxury of ‘remote work.’”

