U.S. Rep. Nick Langworthy said he put the “hardworking taxpayers ahead of unelected federal bureaucrats” by cosponsoring and voting for the Stopping Home Office Work’s Unproductive Problems Act — or SHOW UP Act.
“The taxpayer funded federal workers absolutely need to return to the workplace,” Langworthy, the Republican who represents the 23rd Congressional District, said. “Our brave men and women in uniform don’t have the luxury of ‘remote work.’”
The congressman added that construction crews, workers on factory lines and truck drivers delivering food and supplies don’t have the luxury of “remote work,” either.
The legislation includes several measures regarding the federal workplace:
• Agencies would have to return to 2019 pre-pandemic telework levels within 30 days.
• Agencies would have to complete and submit to Congress studies within six months detailing how pandemic-era telework levels impacted their missions — including adverse effects on customer service, network security, and costs for real property and locality pay.
• The bill would prevent federal agencies from permanently expanding telework without submitting to Congress telework plans certified by the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) that detail how remote work policies will substantially improve agency mission-performance, lower agency costs for real property and locality pay and ensure security for agency networks, data and records.
• Accelerate the dispersal of federal jobs across the nation and outside the Beltway.
ON TUESDAY, Langworthy cosponsored and voted for the Freedom for Health Care Workers Act, which would nullify the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers in federally funded medical facilities.
Langworthy said, after all, President Joe Biden declared “the pandemic is over: in September.
“The heroes who were celebrated for being on the front lines during the height of the pandemic were callously handed pink slips because they decided they were the best ones to make their own medical decisions, not politicians,” Langworthy said in a statement. “I am proud to co-sponsor and vote for this common sense legislation to allow health care workers to come back to work and ensure our hospitals can provide the level of care that New Yorkers need and deserve.”