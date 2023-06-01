U.S. Rep. Nick Langworthy voted in favor of the Fiscal Responsibility Act to raise the debt ceiling days before the U.S. faces the prospect of defaulting on the national debt.
“While far from perfect, the Fiscal Responsibility Act is the first step to curb Washington’s reckless spending,” the Western New York Republican said in a statement issued late Wednesday.
“House Republicans defeated President Biden’s demand for a clean debt ceiling and $5 trillion tax hike while achieving the largest spending cuts in our nation’s history,”Langworthy added.
“Default is not an option; our enemies around the world are watching and Congress is sending a clear signal that America pays its debts. This bill contains many structural reforms contained in each provision of our plan that will grow the economy and force further spending reductions during the budget process. Our work to change Washington is far from over.”
The bill to increase the debt ceiling passed 314-117, with more Democrats supporting the bill negotiated by President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
There were 165 Democrats supporting the bill to 149 for Republicans. Seventy-one Republican House members and 46 Democrats voted against the bill, representing far right and far left representatives.
The bill must now pass the Senate and be signed by the president before June 5, the date which the U.S. Treasury has set when it will no longer be able to pay all its obligations.
Any Senate amendments would have to go back to the House for approval, which could delay the extension of the debt ceiling past June 5.
The bill extends to debt limit ceiling through Jan. 1, 2025.
U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Pa., whose district in the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania adjoins much of Langworthy's district, said the House's Fiscal Responsibility Act is a step in the direction for Washington to get its "fiscal house in order."
"Democrats have over-taxed, over-spent, and overregulated for years, further plunging the nation into a staggering debt and inflation crisis," Thompson, chairman of the House Agriculture Committee said. "The Fiscal Responsibility Act is a sensible proposal to begin to regain control of the American economy by simplifying and streamlining onerous permitting processes, limiting costly and excessive regulatory actions, and expanding access to employment and training for those in need.
"It’s about time Washington took steps to get our country’s fiscal house in order," he said.
Meanwhile, in the Senate, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on Thursday employed procedural tricks in an effort to short-circuit right-wing stall tactics and rush the debt ceiling bill through the Senate.
Facing a Monday deadline, the New York Daily News reported, Schumer started the clock ticking to a final passage right after the House passed the bill, a move that tees it up to pass the Senate a day earlier than it would have otherwise.
“The Senate will stay in session until we send a bill avoiding default to President Biden’s desk,” Schumer said. “We will keep working until the job is done.”
Under Senate rules, Schumer's move of keeping the Senate session open all night allowed him to put the bill on the Senate’s calendar for a future vote as soon as the House passed the measure two hours before midnight.
The Daily News reported that if Schumer had left the Senate adjourned during the House vote, the clock would have started ticking only on Thursday morning, delaying potential passage by a full calendar day.
“Time is a luxury the Senate does not have if we want to prevent default,” Schumer said, trying to maneuver past hard-line Republicans in the Senate who oppose the bill, which suspends the debt ceiling until after the 2024 presidential election in exchange for a near freeze in domestic spending and no repeal of Trump-era tax cuts for corporations and the ultra-wealthy.
Conservatives say the bill extends a harmful borrow-tax-and-spend cycle. Some progressives in turn oppose new rules on some federal benefits programs and approval of a natural gas pipeline from West Virginia to Virginia.