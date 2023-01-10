U.S. Rep. Nicholas A. Langworthy says he wasted no time in getting to work on behalf of the taxpayers of New York’s 23rd Congressional District following his Saturday morning official swearing-in.
“The 118th Congress Rules Package and the Family and Small Business Taxpayer Protection Act has passed and the era of (former Speaker Nancy) Pelosi’s reign of big, bloated, and unacceptable government is over,” Langworthy, a Republican, said Tuesday in a statement.
Congressional Democrats last year earmarked $80 billion in new funding for the IRS in an effort to close an estimated $600 billion “tax gap,” the difference between income taxes actually owed and those actually collected. Democrats justified the funding by saying it would help pay for the federal government’s spending.
The funding almost doubles the size of the IRS in coming years, allowing it to hire 87,000 employees over the next decade to increase enforcement. Democrats promised that only wealthy tax-evaders would be under more scrutiny, which Republicans rejected.
The Small Business Taxpayer Protection Act is likely to die in the Democratic-controlled Senate and President Joe Biden has said he would veto it.
Nevertheless, Langworthy said, “I made a promise to protect taxpayers from an overzealous, politicized IRS. ... The American people entrusted us with the majority and it’s time we produce results. We are just getting started.”
Meanwhile, Langworthy, as an original co-sponsor for the Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the U.S. and the Chinese Communist Party, supported a select committee to “investigate and hold the Chinese Communist Party accountable for their influences all over the world and domestically from the technology industry to their purchases of agriculture land on United States soil.”
The bill passed in the House.
“For too long, the Chinese Communist Party has gone unchecked and have put American lives in danger,” Langworthy said.
The congressman said the Select Committee on China will provide policy recommendations on how the U.S. can win the economic and technological competition within China and will investigate what lawmakers say are deceptive trade practices, supply chain risks and vulnerabilities and China’s role as supplier and producer of fentanyl — and its failure to stop or control what is coming out of China.
The select committee will also look at what lawmakers say is China’s exploitation of U.S. investment to power China’s national security state, the acquisition of agricultural land in the U.S., the pursuit of advanced technologies at the expense of U.S. intellectual property and China advancing its doctrine in U.S. academic institutions.