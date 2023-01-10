U.S. Rep. Nicholas A. Langworthy says he wasted no time in getting to work on behalf of the taxpayers of New York’s 23rd Congressional District following his Saturday morning official swearing-in.

“The 118th Congress Rules Package and the Family and Small Business Taxpayer Protection Act has passed and the era of (former Speaker Nancy) Pelosi’s reign of big, bloated, and unacceptable government is over,” Langworthy, a Republican, said Tuesday in a statement.

