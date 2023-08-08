Langworthy tours Olean VA Clinic, says it may expand, move

OLEAN — U.S. Rep. Nick Langworthy toured the Veterans Administration Clinic in Olean and spoke with veterans on Tuesday morning.
Langworthy, R-23, toured the facility with manager Kim Southard and Terry McGuire, Upstate PACT Act coordinator, and noted the clinic needs more space.
It was Langworthy’s first visit to the Olean VA facility since he took office in January. He has visited the Bath VA Hospital and plans to tour the Buffalo VA Hospital in the near future.
The congressman said he’s learned that the Olean VA Clinic is in need of additional space and the federal agency is exploring its options — adding onto the present site at 465 N. Union St., or moving to another location whether an existing building or new build.
The Olean VA Clinic serves about 4,000 area veterans, with 40-60 patients a day, McGuire said. Its busiest days are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Langworthy spoke with several veterans at the clinic, including Robert Howard of Olean, who said he and his four brothers were in the service and had all used the Olean clinic.
Howard told Langworthy he was happy with services he’s received from the VA healthcare system and had no complaints for Langworthy.
The congressman said he didn’t hear any complaints from other veterans he spoke with during the tour or in the waiting room.
Langworthy spoke with the media afterward, saying his office has been working to help veterans in the congressional district enroll for healthcare coverage under the PACT Act. VA health care and benefits to soldiers and sailors who were exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances.
McGuire said that while veterans can apply at any time under the PACT Act, which Congress passed last year, today is the deadline to apply and be eligible for maximum compensation of benefits back to August 2022. To apply, go online to va.gov/pact.
Veterans also have until Sept. 30 to file what is called a notice to file under the PACT Act, McGuire said.
Langworthy said his office is committed to veterans outreach and that he has voted to fully fund the VA.
“We need to be there for them,” Langworthy said of veterans. “It’s something I will be dedicated to my entire term in Congress.”
Langworthy said it was good the VA was on the lookout for a bigger space for the clinic. He said it showed veterans were pleased with the healthcare provided by the clinic.
“It’s great to see veterans be able to come here instead of going to the Bath VA Hospital or the VA Hospital in Buffalo,” Langworthy said. Her has residents in his congressional district that use all three facilities.
Langworthy also visited Olean Physical Therapy Professionals, 3132 W. State St., where he discussed legislation beneficial to specialists including physical therapists.
Afterward, Langworthy attended the Allegany County Senior Picnic at the Allegany County Fairgrounds in Angelica, where he spoke to seniors and was a volunteer server.
